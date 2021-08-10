Louisiana residents in the market for a new home or looking to refinance a house are invited to join Pelican State Credit Union on Thursday, Aug. 12, for a free virtual homebuying workshop.
A panel of experts in the homebuying industry, such as Pelican Credit Counselor Lynn Gobert, Pelican Mortgage Originator Destiny Voth and local real estate agent Shelley S. Pettus, will be featured in the workshop.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the workshop will be streamed live on Zoom and the credit union’s Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions during registration and during the event using Zoom’s Q&A feature or the comment section on the Facebook Live post.
The seminar will address a breakdown of financing a home, mortgage loan options and other tricks of the homebuying process.
Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. RSVP for the event at https://campaign.documatix.com/DM/DPS/Surveys/Survey/199DE5BB52F8D514.
To learn about this event and upcoming events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.