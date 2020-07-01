Some Baton Rouge-area residents are facing delays in receiving results on their coronavirus tests amid a sharp increase in the number of people getting them.
Quest Diagnostics, one of the major labs processing tests in Louisiana and elsewhere in the country, announced Wednesday that testing demand had increased by 50% in the past three weeks and that the average turnaround time for tests would be more than three days.
The company said it was moving to boost capacity. Earlier this month, it started recalling employees furloughed in April and restored hours and pay cuts to begin meeting increased demand.
The company added that, even with the slowdowns, turnaround time for priority patients remains one day.
The announcement comes a day after state and local officials in West Feliciana Parish said test results from free, community drive-thru sites this month had also run into demand-related problems and delayed the notification of test results.
Quest was processing the tests in that parish and at similar joint drive-thru sites in the region coordinated through individual parishes, the Louisiana Army National Guard and the state Department of Health, state health officials said.
Separately, some parents of LSU students have complained to The Advocate about the slow turnaround time from a free community testing effort on Thursday at the Tigerland bars after state health officials had identified an outbreak there.
An executive with Relief Telemed, the Baton Rouge company that coordinated that testing effort, said tests are taking five to seven days to return due to increased demand. The tests were being processed by a Lafayette lab that isn't Quest.
Quest attributed its delays in processing tests to a number of factors, including increased spread of the virus; demand from healthcare centers, nursing homes and prisons; and orders from drive- or walk-thru testing sites.
Officials with the state Department of Health said they had to step into help Quest with the West Feliciana program, where parish officials said around 270 tests were taken between June 9 to 11 and June 16 to 18.
"When it became clear that it was taking longer than usual to notify people of their test results, LDH staff stepped in to assist" by contacting people about their results, state health officials said.
In a statement Wednesday, the health department added that it has been in constant contact with "commercial testing labs across the state about a variety of topics that include testing result turnaround times."
"While testing turnaround times in general have been longer than ideal, the department is working with commercial labs to address issues that factor into those turnaround times," the statement says.
State health officials also indicated that the delays were not limited to Quest alone, saying the delays in West Feliciana were not "unusual as cases increase and demand for testing rises." The vast majority of coronavirus tests completed in Louisiana are through commercial labs like Quest.
Relief Telemed, a Baton Rouge company located on Corporate Boulevard, coordinated the testing effort at Fred's bar last week and used a Lafayette-based lab, which wasn't identified, to process an estimated 350 tests.
Vishal Vasanji, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, attributed the five- to -seven-day time frame for test results to the rising number of cases and demand for testing.
Vasanji added that he has also spoken to an executive running urgent care clinics in the region who doesn't use his lab or Quest about slowing test turnaround times. That suggested to Vasanji, he said, that the delays are not limited to one or two labs.
He also added that people may have unrealistic expectations about turnaround times because of quicker times on completed tests when demand wasn't as high earlier in the pandemic.
"It's the nature of the industry," Vasanji said. "I'm not going to knock people because people are expecting things, you know, right away, but it's just people's expectations and they don't want to wait."
West Feliciana Parish government officials issued their own apology Tuesday about the delayed test results in their parish. They said they began working on resolving the problem as soon as they found out but also added that delays were due to "several factors ... out of our control."
In a brief interview, Parish President Kenny Havard said Tuesday that the parish's role was only to provide the state three testing sites.
"All we did is give them a space," he said.
Similar joint parish, Guard and state testing sites have been set up in other parts of the Baton Rouge area, but it's not clear how much results from those other sites have been delayed by Quest's problems.
Guard officials also said they had a limited role in operating the testing sites not tied to processing lab results.
The pace of test results has been uneven throughout the pandemic. Some of the first commercial labs working on the earliest Louisiana tests faced backlogs of up to two weeks.
Since then, those delays had significantly eased and tests were coming back in just a few days after labs ramped up their capacity.
Quest on Wednesday said it has processed 5.3 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests and has the ability to process 110,000 tests per day.
"Despite the rapid expansion of our testing capacity, demand for testing has been growing faster," the company said.
The company hopes to boost it capacity to 150,000 test per day or higher.