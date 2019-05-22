Readers are winners during Booklover’s Summer
Summer reading is not just for kids; get the whole family involved during the Ascension Parish Library's adult summer reading program, Booklover’s Summer.
Beginning May 23, readers can sign up online at https://myAPL.beanstack.org or stop by any location of the Ascension Parish Library for a Booklover’s Summer entry form. Readers will receive an Ascension Parish Library tote bag for reading or listening to three books.
Readers will also be eligible to win the Cozy Up to a Good E-Book Grand Prize. This prize features a Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet with 32 GB of storage. Every time you read or listen to three additional books, you will earn another chance to win the grand prize. One grand prize will be awarded at each library location on Aug. 2.
For details on how to enter Booklover’s Summer, visit www.myAPL.org, visit Beanstack at myAPL.beanstack.org,or drop by any library location for an entry form.
Getting a Civil Service job
Attention, job seekers. Come to the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 4. Peter Harris from Louisiana State Civil Service will help you navigate the civil service system from application to employment.
For more information or to register, call (225) 647-3955.
ReferenceUSA: Business skills workshop
Do you want to grow your small business? Join Ascension Parish Library for a business skills workshop with ReferenceUSA and take your business to the next level. This session will be held at 6 p.m. June 4 at the Galvez location.
Bill Carlson, senior sales director with Infogroup, will present this seminar on ReferenceUSA, a business database containing up-to-date information on over 44 million businesses.
For more information, or to register, call Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
Gonzales Soccer Club
The 2006 Girls Gonzales Soccer Club Force has, after countless hours of practice and competition, earned its way to the Southern Regional Presidents Cup in Round Rock, Texas. This competition will have teams representing Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.
The soccer team has set a $10,000 fundraising goal to fund the trip to the competition. To donate, call (985) 789-2726 or email shaun_carty@gonzalessoccerclub.com.
Donaldsonville to celebrate Juneteenth
The Dville Music Festival Celebrating Freedom, a Juneteenth celebration, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Drive, Donaldsonville.
The lineup includes the Rev. Cleveland Washington, Bright Morning Star Baptist Church choir, DJ Thriller, DJ Slaughter, DJ Child Support, Bucket List, Red Tape Musiq and the Michael Foster Project.
Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in the last geographic area in America where slavery existed learned of their freedom. This took place on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when Union General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3, announcing that "all slaves are free" by Proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, and issued on Jan. 1, 1863.