The River Region Art Association is offering several classes in October and November. All classes will be held at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. To register, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.
PAPIER-MÂCHÉ MASKS: Kathy Bourgeois will lead a free papier-mâché mask workshop for adults and their families from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. To see an example of the masks, visit riverregionartassociation.org.
ADULT PAINTING CLASS: Peg Carbo will lead a four-session painting class, "Southern Magnolias," from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. The class fee of $125 includes all materials.
ADULT PAINTING CLASS: Mary Crochet will lead a four-session painting class, "The Crab," from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. Participants will create a beach scene on an 16-by-20-inch canvas, complete with a 3D crab. The class fee of $125 includes all materials.