The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
Ascension Parish
ARTS
Dean's List
Austin Chenevert
Daisy Guidry
Chance LeBlanc
President's List
Amanda Guedry
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Dean's List
Lexie Babin
Briana Bowie
Lindsey Oxford
Jazzlyn Snowten
President's List
Sarah Mistretta
Sierra Sager
EDUCATION
President's List
Emily Amos
Amber Pearson
Dean's List
Gabrielle Broussard
Jade Furl
Jessica Rusk
ENGINEERING
Dean's List
Matthew Dixon
President's List
Zachary Hatfield
Joshua Worley
LIBERAL ARTS
Dean's List
Tayler Barbay
Lindsey Ducharme
Katelyn Lund
Jordan Slater
President's List
Kaci Breaux
Shendrekia Cayette
Abigail Lowery
Corinne Salter
NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Dean's List
Marissa Boudreaux
Brayden Lawless
Natalie Louque
Danielle Marcantel
Lydia Overstreet
Mikayla Timmons
Christine Tucker
Hailey Vicknair
President's List
Erin Dandridge
SCIENCES
President's List
Sarah Guedry
Matthew Slaughter
Dean's List
Ty Henley
Ryan Stelly
Morgan Tanner