The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. 

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

Ascension Parish

ARTS

Dean's List

Austin Chenevert

Daisy Guidry

Chance LeBlanc

President's List

Amanda Guedry

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Dean's List

Lexie Babin

Briana Bowie

Lindsey Oxford

Jazzlyn Snowten

President's List

Sarah Mistretta

Sierra Sager

EDUCATION

President's List

Emily Amos

Amber Pearson

Dean's List

Gabrielle Broussard

Jade Furl

Jessica Rusk

ENGINEERING

Dean's List

Matthew Dixon

President's List

Zachary Hatfield

Joshua Worley

LIBERAL ARTS

Dean's List

Tayler Barbay

Lindsey Ducharme

Katelyn Lund

Jordan Slater

President's List

Kaci Breaux

Shendrekia Cayette

Abigail Lowery

Corinne Salter

NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Dean's List

Marissa Boudreaux

Brayden Lawless

Natalie Louque

Danielle Marcantel

Lydia Overstreet

Mikayla Timmons

Christine Tucker

Hailey Vicknair

President's List

Erin Dandridge

SCIENCES

President's List

Sarah Guedry

Matthew Slaughter

Dean's List

Ty Henley

Ryan Stelly

Morgan Tanner

