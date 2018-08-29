Cathy Do, of East Ascension High School in Gonzales, and Kailyn Phillips, of Donaldsonville High School, will start their college careers with a three-credit advantage and a background in the business of chemistry as graduates of BASF’s eighth annual Science Academy.
The two students were among 20 high school seniors from across the United States, Canada and Mexico who earned the opportunity to participate in the program designed to prepare students for a career in science, technology, engineering or math.
The two-week summer science program, developed by BASF Corp. and held at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey, provides students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of chemistry and learn marketable business skills. Working in teams, students use BASF chemistry to formulate their own personal care products (hair gel, shampoo and lotion) and develop a marketing plan. At the end of the program, the student teams presented their product to a panel of BASF executives and academic leaders at the university.
“We want to ignite a passion in students to follow their interests in science and adequately prepare the next generation of leaders in innovation,” said Tom Yura, senior vice president and general manager for the BASF facility in Geismar. “Our two-week program also promotes the business skills that can help our graduates succeed in the real world.”
Students graduate from the program with three transferable college science credits to encourage their pursuit of a career in the STEM field. In addition, Fairleigh Dickinson University offers Science Academy alumni $5,000 scholarships if they elect to attend the university in fall 2019.