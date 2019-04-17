Cloudy skies and threat of rainstorms did not stop children and parents from enjoying the first Sorrento Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at the town’s community center.
About 250 people attended the free event, which included egg hunts, inflatables, Easter crafts, cotton candy and hot dogs. The event’s sponsors included the Sorrento Lions Club and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s a lot of fun for everyone,” said Paige Robert, town clerk, of the egg hunt. “We enjoy doing events like this and are glad we can keep giving back to our community.”
Kay Prado, assistant town clerk, said the idea for an egg hunt is another attempt to bring events to the town’s residents.
“We wanted to make a positive image for the town by having more events with community involvement,” Prado said. “We started the Christmas celebration seven years ago and have hosted a Halloween event for three years. We were ready to do something for Easter.”
Ashlee Villneurve, of St. Amant, brought her sons Rhyder, 5, and Rydge, 10 months, to the celebration.
“This is a very nice community event,” Villneurve said. “It’s exciting to have things like an Easter egg hunt close to our home.”
Volunteer Candace Melancon, of Sorrento, brought her grandchildren to the event.
“When I first moved to Sorrento 21 years ago, the community consisted mainly of older people,” Melancon said. “There’s been a lot of growth over the years. I just think it’s great to have these things to give back to the community.”
Miss Boucherie, Maci Marse, along with several other area pageant queens, helped children at the craft stations.
“I love being here,” Marse said. “I see the little kids having fun and the event is a success. You can see how much all the kids love it.”
Prado said Sorrento has about 1,500 residents and is continuing to grow.
“We are also looking for other ways to expand opportunities for children,” Prado said. “We are making plans for a park and playground.”
The town hopes to host a July Fourth event as well, Prado said.