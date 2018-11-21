Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Nov. 5-9:
CIVIL SUITS
Hotel & Restaurant Supply Inc. v. Sammy's Restaurant Management LLC and Sammy T. Nagem, open account.
Tatyana A. Wright v. Benjamin C. Jones and Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Bank of America Na v. Gloria C. Leon, open account.
Discover Bank v. Andrea L. Kling, open account.
Discover Bank v. Meghan Lockwood, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Darrelynn Smith, open account.
177 Investments LLC v. Baptiste & Leblanc Inc. and Derren Baptiste, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Isidro M. Sanchez, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ruby Simmons, open account.
James C. Hall Jr. v. Louisiana State Department Public Safe, judicial review.
Jonathan Batiste v. Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co., Paul A. Frederic, Stephanie B. Frederic and Liberty Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Monalisa F. Young, open account.
Discover Bank v. Pamela T. Crow, open account.
Midland Funding LLC v. Paul Howard, open account.
Duplessis Luana Estate Of v. Marion Crawford and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Nancy Lebouef Miller v. Caroline Wethey, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Business First Bankcshares Inc dba Business First Bank v. Cynthia Gauthreaux, agreement.
Richard J. Curran v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Tandi Lee Lessard, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Starlet Johnson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Daniel Chambless, open account.
Td Bank USA Na v. Elizabeth L. Laenger, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Singleton, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Gregory Lane, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Phyllis Lacombe, open account.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Ernest Larks Jr., open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Agustin Benitez, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandy Darville, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bobbie Savoy, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael Roussel, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Alyssia Ross, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Dawn Rountree, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Joycelyn Edwards, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kristi Turnipseed, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tamara Godfrey, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Dana Duplessis Sr., open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Ayana Jones, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jackie Toyal, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Alexis Hoover, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard J. Mandella, open account.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Comsumer USA Inc. v. Ashley L. Davis and Joshua George, open account.
Bank of America v. Marie Lanoux Sprehe AKA/SUC Marie Lanoux, Marie Lanoux Stafford, Marie Lanoux Abadie and Marie Sprehe, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Rebecca Gomez and Bobby Longacre, open account.
Adb Financial Management Corporation v. Rocky Wayne Burns Jr., open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lisa James and Lester Rodrigue, contract.
Earl Jackson Jr. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., Liberty Personal Insurance Co. and Kerry Hebert Jr., damages.
Ralph Schonberg and Trista Haynes v. Progressive Security Ins. Co. and Matthew M. Williams, damages.
Norma Lewis v. Go Auto Insurance Co. and Desmond Michael McKinley, damages.
Bank of America Na v. Estate of Ida Mae Rheamstureau, executory process.
Td Bank USA Na v. Nekita W. Coleman, open account.
First Insurance Funding Corp. v. Premier Hot Shot LLC, breach of contract.
Cach LLC v. Schweinefus Chris and Schweinefus Bridgette, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Britney Riley and Troydel Williams, contract.
Jerryme Sebastian v. Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jesus Levario, open account.
Us Bank National Association v. David J. Carubba aka David Joseph Carubba, Judy K. Carubba aka Judy Kay Carubba, promissory note.
Christian Washington v. Go Auto Management Services and Telicia Gonsoland, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Walker and Donna Carter, contract.
Bank of The West v. Stefan Michael Gradney, executory process.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. Ray Phillips and Foremost Insurance Co., damages.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Kane A. Richard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Adria A. Doss, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jason Hodge, open account.
Safeway Insurance Com. OFLA v. Gina Parker, subrogation.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Wesley A. Berthelot, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Mary L. Riley, open account.
Zendrell M. Carr and Anthony J. Carr v. Cox Communication Inc. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Kelsea L. Curry, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Glenn T. Truett, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. David Richard, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Ceionna Brock, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Bonnie J. Peltier, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Takara Nichelle Butler aka Takara N. Butler aka Takara Butler, executory process.
Steven Lucas Smith v. Trust.
Parish of Ascension v. Taleta Wesley, injunction.
Deborah Kern v. Danielle Ray Maynard and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
JP Morgan Chase Bank v. Phyllis Prettelt Babin, Brady Paul Babin, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Lorie Hebert v. Brett Hebert, divorce.
Elaina Hilton Ardoin v. Kynon Jagata Ardoin, divorce.
Brett M. LeBlanc v. Dalee A. LeBlanc, divorce.
Carolyn Piper v. Daryl Piper Sr., divorce.
Tony A. Matassa v. Candyse Robinson Matassa, divorce.
Alice Singleton Gregoire v. Blain Michael Gregoire, divorce.
Kaitlyn Muirhead v. Jarrett Ballard, paternity.
Tina Clay v. Chester Clay, divorce.
Nicholas Dewhurst v. Dewhurst Helen Elaine Hill, divorce.
Amber Stone Plank v. Christopher J. Plank, divorce.
Chelsie Shivers, Jason Toddwin Joshua v. In The Matter Of, paternity.
Courtney Schneider, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chad Bryant, child support.
Misty Dawn Kinabrew v. Joseph Michael Pierce, divorce.
Brian Keith I. Breaux v. Brooke Nicole Waguespack, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Paula Ficklin Speligene
Succession of Calvin J. Casteigne
Succession of Mildred Robert Young
Succession of Corbin P. Gautreaux
Succession of Patrick Henry Glenn
Succession of Individual on behalf of Lawrence Lane