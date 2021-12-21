Steer wrestling is a sport that most folks from south Louisiana have no idea about. Include yours truly in that category.
After talking with local legend, Tyler Waguespack, of Gonzales, I have a whole new appreciation for what this young man does.
“No one around here really knows much about our sport, it has more popularity in the Lake Charles and Monroe area as far as Louisiana is concerned, but across the country, the rodeo circuit is very popular,” said Waguespack.
Waguespack is fresh off a victory at the season finale in Las Vegas, an event that earned him around $200,000 and has vaulted him to the No. 1 spot in steer wrestling in the Pro Rodeo circuit.
Steer Wrestling is a family affair as his dad, Michael, was a steer wrestler in the 1990s and his wife, Sarah Rose McDonald, competes on the circuit as well.
“My wife and I met on the circuit, she is from Brunswick, Georgia. My family supports us as we travel all over the country, including my mom and dad and my three sisters, family is everything to me,” said Waguespack.
Waguespack was able to give me some time as he is home in Gonzales for the Christmas holidays before the start back on the circuit in early January. “This is my full-time job, we travel with our horses in a trailer that has living quarters for us and the horses. We compete in events, participate in clinics for young aspiring rodeo participants, this our life for now,” said Waguespack.
Waguespack is proud of his Ascension parish roots, including his alma mater, East Ascension. “I was able to compete in some high school rodeos with some classmates (high school champ from 2008-2010). We hosted a big rodeo event at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales,” said Waguespack.
The Waguespacks compete in about 100 events each year, including some their favorites, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Frontier Days, and the California Rodeo Salinas.
Waguespack has earned $1.4 million in his career, he finished No. 3 overall in 2020, he has two world titles (2016, 2018) and has won several events on the 2021 circuit, which has vaulted him to his No. 1 ranking.
The objective is to wrestle the steer, which can weigh anywhere from 500 to 600 pounds, in the fastest time after jumping off his horse, this sport requires athleticism and is dangerous.
“I have had my share of injuries; my goal is to compete as long as my body allows me to. When I retire, I want to invest more time with my cattle and enjoy my family,” said Waguespack.
He has been participated on the circuit full time since 2012, something he will never take for granted.
“I love this sport and respect all of my competitors. I know how much work goes into this, there were over 25,000 spectators per night in Vegas, this sport is growing,” he said.
When asked what his advice would be for young aspiring rodeo participants, he said, “Work harder than your opponents, harder than the person next to you, just outwork them and good things will happen.”
Waguespack and his wife, Sarah, will get to enjoy family time for the next few weeks before the grind starts again. But when they do start, one thing will be certain: he will do it as a world champion, something he will never take for granted and he is from right here in Gonzales.
Waguespack said, “I choose to live in Ascension Parish because it’s home for me. Family is everything, our vacations are spent at home, wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”