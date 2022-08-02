An Ascension Parish School Board business manager is one of the winners of a scholarship awarded by the Association of School Business Officials International.
The group last week announced the recipients of the 2022 Emerging Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship program, which is sponsored by Security Benefit, awards school business managers who have five years or less experience with $2,000 to attend ASBO International’s Annual Conference & Expo. The 2022 conference will be held in October in Portland.
Kimneye Cox, director of Business Services with the Ascension Parish School Board, was one of two Louisianans earning the scholarship. Fred Marsalis Jr., business manager for Concordia Parish School Board, also won a scholarship.
“ASBO International is committed to supporting promising new school business professionals as they develop into our leaders of tomorrow,” said ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis. “The Emerging Leaders Scholarship provides an opportunity for these relatively new school business officials to benefit early on from targeted professional development and a network of mentors who can guide them now and well into the future.”
“We are proud to support the 2022 Emerging Leaders Scholarship,” says Don Wiley, vice president and national director of Affinity Market Relationships for Security Benefit. “As a company that has focused on supporting education leadership for more than 60 years, we recognize the importance of ensuring our school business leaders have the support and training they need to lead our schools well into the future.”