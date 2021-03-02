Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 8-12:
CIVIL SUITS
Phyllis King, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Roland King, uifsa.
Ishima Walker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Byron Spears, uifsa.
Nancy Borawski, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dean Fokas, UIFSA.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kim Brown and Clem Brown, open account.
Damon Scanlan and Kristi Scanlan v. Ascension Insulation & Supply Inc., ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Ascension Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC v. James McHugh and Michelle Arnott, damages.
Haley Maxwell and Haley Nelson v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Darla Rye, damages.
Ascension Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center LLC v. Larry Denham and Jai Denham, damages.
Cathy L. Dupre and Dwayne M. Dupre v. Metropolitan Property & Casualty Ins. and Brandon T. LeBlanc, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Michelle Jonas aka Michelle M. Jonas, open account.
Aaron Julien Jr. v. Chelsea Howell and Old American Indemnity Co., damages.
Allen Wayne Broussard and Robin Brannam Broussard v. Britt Channing Johnson and Brad Landon Johnson, declaratory judgment.
Jerry L. Raven v. Axis Specialty Insurance Co., Momentum Rental & Sales Inc., Darius D George and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Ally Bank v. Blaze Martinez, executory process.
Ally Bank v. Brad Joseph, executory process.
US Bank Na v. Don J. Lambert aka Don Joseph Lambert, Donna J. Lambert aka Donna Jean Lambert aka Donna Lambert, executory process.
Heather S. (on behalf of) Anderson v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Ascension Parish School Board, Louisiana Public School Risk Management and Valarie Chauvin Boudreaux, damages.
Harold J. (on behalf of) Boutte and Community Estate v. Benjamin Craig Leach and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Shelton T. Leader, promissory note.
Levar Cochran v. Vantapro Specialty Insurance Co., 24 Hour Safety LLC and Devin Todd Fields, damages.
TD Bank USA Na Successor and Target National Bank v. Ashley L. Greenlee, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Donald Beaumont, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bryce Aucoin, open account.
Randall Dornier v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Diego A. Tibaduza, Innovart Group LLC, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Edward Scott III v. District Attorney Ricky Babin, damages.
Elizabeth Thompson v. Darla Rye, James Rye, Safeco Insurance Co., Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Joshua James Covington v. Standard Crane & Hoist LLC and Occidental Chemical Corp., damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Matthew D. Caruso, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Garrett R. Gorham, open account.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Ryan Desoto, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Britney Taylor, open account.
Trevor Lavar Charles v. General Motors LLC and Ross Downing Buick GMC Cadillac LLC, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Cameron Wilkinson, forfeiture/seizure.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC and Tower Loan of Thibodaux v. Paige M. Guidry aka Paige Guidry, promissory note.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Veronica T. Willis, executory process.
Alexis Marchand and Jacquelyn Castillo v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Brandon Joseph Farley, damages.
Manuela Ramirez v. Shannon Wilson and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Ronald Lee Taylor, abandonment.
Tusa Ryan L v. Kyle M. Roques and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Michelle Wilson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Miller Sr., child support.
Kasem Davis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Allen Green, child support.
Tonia Booker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Richie Bickham, child support.
Raul E. Valdes v. Veronica E. Valdes, divorce.
Stacy Keller Barnett v. Blake Allen Barnett, divorce.
Ursula Renee G. Mosby v. Herman Cleo Mosby, divorce.
John Wayne Marchand v. Tracie Miller Marchand, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Donner Roussell Boudreaux
Succession of Gregory Lynn Carter
Succession of Denise J. Fennelly Ponthieux
Succession of John Louis Boudin Sr.
Succession of Reuben R. Bush