Veterans to honor Memorial Day at Gonzales park
On Monday, May 31, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park, Gonzales, at 10 a.m.
The Veterans Park is at 612 S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales.
The foundation invites the community to gather around the Park Amphitheater to remember the soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include the American Legion Post 81 and Auxiliary, St. Amant High School Navy JROTC, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 725 and Associate Members, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 and Auxiliary.
A red, white and blue market in Donaldsonville
The final May Market at the Donaldsonville Art, Crafts and Farmers Market will be a red, white and blue event just in time for Memorial Day.
The market is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Louisiana Square, 300 block of Railroad Avenue. For details, call (225) 717-0031 or (225) 445-1383
Donaldsonville celebrates Juneteenth
The Donaldsonville Music Festival Celebrating Freedom starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Frank Sotile Pavilion. The musical lineup includes DJ Mario, DJ Thriller, Red Tape Musiq, Universal Language and the Michael Foster Project ends the day at 6 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the Little Miss Juneteenth, Miss and Teen Miss Juneteenth queens will be crowned.
Jam Fest band list released
The Jambalaya Festival Association has announced its band lineup for the August festival.
Usually, the festival would be announcing final details for the Memorial Day weekend event. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to reschedule the festival until Aug. 27. Listed below are the bands that will be playing at the 2021 Jambalaya Festival to be held Aug. 27-29 on Irma Boulevard.
Set to perform are: Damon Troy, Ryan Foret, Eddie Smith Band & Floyd Brown, Chase Tyler, Na Na Sha, Chris LeBlanc, Tareva Henderson, Kenny Cornett, Kenny Fife, Mike Broussard & Steve Broussard & Night Train and That 70's Band.
Ascension Parish government sponsors of 2 COVID-19 vaccination centers
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.
Vaccination times are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Vaccines are administered and coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard. This center is expected to be open through June 5.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people aged 12 years and older.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
Vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely Bring Louisiana Back, and Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with our partners at the Louisiana Department of Health and FEMA, to help do so, according to a news release.
For more information, please visit: ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.
Ascension Parish Relay For Life
The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held on June 26 at Cabelas. This year's event will take place from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. It's not too late to participate or volunteer for this year's event. To do so, go to relayforlife.org/ascensionla for more information or to register to participate. Cancer survivors can also register at this site.
National Click It or Ticket campaign set
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the National Click It, or Ticket initiative from May 24 to June 6.
During this period, deputies will be conducting random seat belt checks, enforcing Louisiana seat belt laws and educating the public on the importance of how a seat belt can help save lives.
Painting project
Try your hand at this painting challenge where no two paintings will be alike. Just as every zebra has its own pattern of black and white, these zebra paintings will all be unique. Beginning Tuesday, May 25, adults can pick up a packet of supplies at any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to create a monochromatic, geometric art piece. Each packet will contain all supplies you will need to make your own zebra painting. Then, tune in to the library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org for step-by-step instructions. Designed for adults ages 18+. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit online at myAPL.org.
Donaldsonville memories
Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org on Friday, May 28, for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares his memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on the local people who lived in this historic town, historic buildings in Donaldsonville, and the music of the era. Recollections of Donaldsonville with Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit online at myAPL.org.