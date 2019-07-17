A live-action play venue, Ultimate Escape Rooms, held a ribbon-cutting event June 19 at 2612 S. Ruby Ave., Gonzales. The venue's customers will work together to complete puzzles, master gadgets and solve clues to escape a themed room within 60 minutes, according to a news release.
According to MarketWatch.com, the concept of escape rooms originated in Japan in 2007 and spread to the United States in 2012. In 2015, the report said, the cost for a game was typically $25 to $30 per person, with 10 to 12 players at a time.
Among those at the ribbon-cutting were co-owners Chad and Tosha Domingue, assistant manager Jesse Robert, computer technician DeCurtis Scieneaux, front desk clerks Kalen Henderson and Railyn Shelvin, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Ascension Parish Government public information officer Martin McConnell, Ascension Chamber of Commerce board member Amy Velez and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann.
The Gonzales Ultimate Escape Rooms venue will operate from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For information, call (225) 647-3801 or email ultimateescaperooms@outlook.com.