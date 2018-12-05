THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
WORLD WAR I: THE GREAT WAR: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A four-week reading and discussion series on World War I. Participants can delve into the history of the war. Adult program. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING: 10 a.m., Francois Bend Senior Living, 326 E. Industry St., Gonzales. Ribbon-cutting with reception to follow. francoisbend.com.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed for staff meetings.
SATURDAY
COOKIE SWAP/JOLLY CANDLEHOLDERS: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join family and friends as we come together to create jolly candleholders. Bring your most delicious homemade cookies and recipes to share, and sample treats from others, too. Registration is required to attend. Call the library at (225) 473-8052 to reserve a spot today.
LITTLEBITS: 11 a.m. to noon, Galvez Branch Library. Explore circuitry safely with littleBits and unleash your inner engineer. Designed for children in grades 2 and up. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or sibling. (225) 622-3339.
GRAND OPENING: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Francois Bend Senior Living, 326 E. Industry St., Gonzales. Grand opening with music from Na Na Sha, cocktails and a tour of the campus. francoisbend.com.
SUNDAY
JFA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m., Parade route will start on Irma Boulevard, then take a left onto Cornerview Road. Then travel up to Burnside Avenue and take a left onto Burnside Avenue. Then travel to East Bank Shopping Center where parade will end.
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY HOLIDAY BRASS: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Houmas House, 401 La. 942, Darrow. Led by Associate Conductor David Torns, the symphony brass players perform traditional holiday favorites, including some custom arrangements for the Baton Rouge Symphony. Stephanie Gustafson is highlighted as harp soloist. The concert will take place outside in front of the historic mansion (weather permitting). $30-50 at brso.org.
COCA-COLA SANTA TRUCK: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. See the Coca-Cola Santa truck while it visits Rouses.
TUESDAY
ANNUAL SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A wonderful meal and gift for each senior citizen. Featuring music, Santa and lots of holiday cheer.
ALZHEIMER'S SERVICES SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Vernola conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, along with St. Elizabeth Hospital as our sponsor, invites you to attend caring, nonjudgemental meetings where families and friends share their experiences and learn essential information for coping with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other memory-related impairments. alzbr.org.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
SORRENTO CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Featuring a musical presentation, lighting of the Christmas tree, Santa riding on the firetruck, pictures with Santa, goodie bags, jambalaya, activities, hot chocolate and cookies.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
CAROLS IN THE COURTYARD: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Meet in the courtyard to sing favorite holiday songs with the help of singers from Center Stage Performing Arts Center. Then come inside to warm up with cookies and hot chocolate. (225) 647-3955.
WEDNESDAY
HOLIDAY BASH: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. S morning of festive fun with a story and then sing some holiday favorite Christmas carols.The Christmas music will keep going during morning crafting. Make a placemat for Santa's milk and cookies and an ornament to hang on a tree. Create tiny doughnuts using oat cereal, chocolate and sprinkles. (225) 673-8699.
MY ACHY FEET: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Foot pain and stiffness can come from a variety of sources. Foot pain from plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and arthritis can be very limiting to physical activity and can sometimes be a sign of an underlying condition that requires medical attention. Register by calling (225) 647-3955 or (225) 621-2906.
Dec. 13
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
IRON CHEF — DESSERT BATTLE: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Reinvent the secret ingredient into a signature dish using a variety of ingredients. Let's find out how creative you can be. Open to all teens in grades 6 and up. (225) 673-8699.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzalez branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3955.
STARTING THURSDAY
"IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE": 7 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. A tradition to watch the film in some homes for Christmas, now's your chance to see it brought to life on stage. $15-25 at actgonzales.org.