2018 Football: Special year For Ascension Parish football
The 2018 regular football season in Ascension Parish was special. The six teams combined for a 38-22 record and five teams qualified for the playoffs.
Class 5A schools Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant played in arguably one of the toughest districts, which included champion, Catholic High. The Donaldsonville Tigers played against St. James, De La Salle and St. Charles, all teams that have a tradition of winning state championships. Ascension Catholic had to deal with powerhouses Southern Lab and Kentwood in their district.
Ascension Parish football has always produced great football players and that didn’t change this season. East Ascension has quarterback Jason Wakefield, defensive end Deshon Hall, athlete Marquell Stewart and wide receiver Steven McBride. The St. Amant Gators trotted out athlete KJ Franklin, offensive lineman Beau Gremillion and defensive lineman Johnny Johnson.
Dutchtown has the talented quarterback Dre Monroe, defensive back Jordan Jackson and punter Devon Teer. Donaldsonville counters with defensive back Savon Landry, Christian Bell and linebacker Devon Turner. The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs have offensive and defensive lineman Dillion Davis, linebacker Andrew Landry, athlete Jamar Barber and running back and linebacker Jai Williams. Ascension Christian was led by quarterback Zach Diez, athlete Tyler Cambre and offensive and defensive lineman Luke Sylve.
Would love to mention more but limited with space and an early holiday deadline meant this column had to be finished by Nov. 16 in order to get it to my readers by Nov. 22.
Dutchtown, St. Amant and Donaldsonville lost tough first-round matchups in the playoffs, but return solid teams. Ascension Catholic and East Ascension were set to play the quarterfinals and regionals respectively as of press time.
In doing research during the season, I had trouble finding a group of teams in the same parish, that could match these six. Seniors will graduate and move on, new names will emerge to lead their teams next season. One thing is for sure, Friday night football in Ascension Parish is rivaled by no one, the memories last for a lifetime.