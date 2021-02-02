Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Michael Shealy v. Blake Sheese, Allwaste Industrial Services of Louisiana LLC and Starr Indemnity and Liability Co., damages.
Kinasiyumki Kimble v. Peter Albert Mars and Geico Insurance Agency Inc., damages.
State of Louisiana, of Administration Division, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Julie Colletti Pourciau, monies due.
Crown Asset Management LLC aka Comenity Bank v. Lola M. Perriere, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Esther Green, agreement.
Citibank NA v. Steven A. Dike, open account.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Joseph W. Albert Jr., monies due.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Rodney J. Richardson and Aimee J. Forrest, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Brittany Sellars, promissory note.
Crown Asset Management LLC aka Comenity Bank v. Eve Albarado, open account.
Rene Marie Allen v. Jennifer Freeman and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Madeline Plaisance, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Alexander Lampton, forfeiture/seizure.
Huntington National Bank NA v. Gary L. Curtis, contract.
Mohammed Kabir Hassan and Tahmina Hassan v. Derrick Brooks, damages.
Joseph Orgeron v. Armando Gomez Escobar, A G E Construction LLC, GMAC Insurance Group and National General Insurance Co., damages.
Southeastern Louisiana University and University of Louisiana board of supervisors v. Rebekah S. Brignac, promissory note.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Gary Michael Lisenbee Jr., executory process.
Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Jermaine Stephens, overdraft.
Daron Toussant v. Reynard Perry and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Christopher G. Becker aka Christopher George Becker and Danita Dudley Becker, executory process.
Joanna IND/OBO Russer v. Ascension Parish School Board, ABC Insurance Co. and Jane Doe, damages.
Andria Rossi v. Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance and Danny Peter Robichaux, damages.
Terresa Stafford v. William Berger Jr. and Louisiana Department Environmental Quality, damages.
Andrea Nicole Millien v. Allstate Insurance Co., Picou Group Contractors LLC, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Ins. and Terence Anthony Palmisano, damages.
Libertas Tax Fund LLC v. Kathryne Kennedy Luneau, declaratory judgment.
Shantrelle Green v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Tashira Green, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Jakolby Foster, forfeiture/seizure.
State of Louisiana v. Jimel London, forfeiture/seizure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jerard R. Caballero, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Henry Broden III, Jarian Campbell, Christian Harding and Jontrelle Sims, forfeiture/seizure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Earl Brown III, open account.
Discovery Bank v. John Dunn, open account.
Citibank NA v. Lashalln J. Lagarde, monies due.
Ascension Trace Homeowners Association v. Robert Arrington and Dangel Wilson Arrington, injunction.
Jeanne (on behalf of a minor) Rodrigue v. (individual on behalf of) Ernest Gueldner, Dylan Minor Gueldner and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Morgan Marple, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joseph Marple III, child support.
Caisha Steib, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael White, child support.
Jasmine Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Byron Johnson, child support.
Allison Hue, state Department of Children and Family Services and Hubert Keller Jr. v. Hubert Keller, child support.
Johnny Snyder, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Julie Snyder, child support.
Matthew Krieger v. Nikki Istre Krieger, divorce.
Marie Louise Alleman v. Paul Anthony Alleman, divorce.
Travis Wilson v. Denesha Wilson, divorce.
Kennitra Johnson Clayton v. Darian Clayton, divorce.
Neal Johnson v. Amanda Higgins, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Ronald Joseph AKA Duhon, Ronald J. Duhon
Succession of Anglena Bell Aka, Lena Johnson Bell
Succession of Euna Faye A. Reschke
Succession of Milburn Sidney Landry
Succession of Donald F. Farrelly
Succession of Karen Lee Ellsworth
Succession of Dan Alan Davenport Sr.
Succession of Steven Wayne McQueen
Succession of Roger Paul Babin