Reform Fitness held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 3 at its new, larger location at 17066 Airline Highway, Suite C, Prairieville.
Reform Fitness is a specialty fitness studio offering a wide variety of programs to transform clients' mind, body and fitness. Classes include reformer and mat Pilates, barre, yoga, TRX, Buti, Piyo, boot camp and turbokick. Class sizes are small and personalized, and private lessons are available.
Among those at the Reform Fitness ribbon-cutting were co-owners Jodi Dettman and Andi Carroll, instructors Cassie Bozeman and Amy Kirby, Tommy Martinez representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Ascension Parish Government Public Information Officer Martin McConnell and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann.
For information about Reform Fitness, call (225) 907-5959, email reformfitnessla@gmail.com or visit www.reformfitnessprairieville.com.