Among those at the ribbon-cutting for Reform Fitness in Prairieville are, front row from left, Barker Dirmann, Martin McConnell, Cassie Bozeman, co-owners Andi Carroll and Jodi Dettman, instructors Tracy Hall and Amy Kirby, Victoria Conti of Riskwize Safety Consulting and Chris Dettman. In the second row are Rachel Vallot of Pelican State Credit Union, D’Andra Smith of EFCU Financial, Denise Crifisi of LMR Digital, Tim Bergstresser of The Jambalaya Trade Exchange, Tommy Martinez, Amy Berteau of The Advocate and Terri Kaaihue of Life Source Services.