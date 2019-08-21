Free dental services offered to military members
Every year, businesses across the United States join in Freedom Day USA, a national "Thank You Movement" for the members of our military and their immediate families, along with veterans.
Each business participant provides a thank-you gift in the form of free services, goods, discounts and other various offers. Locally, Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on Sept. 12 to present free dental care to those who serve the nation and their immediate family.
Military personnel and family members wishing to schedule an appointment may contact Main Street Dental Care at (225) 473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found at www.FreedomDayUSA.org.
AYBA to celebrate life of Sondra Harris
The Ascension Parish Youth Basketball Association is celebrating the life and legacy of Sondra Harris during a basketball tournament at 3 p.m.m Saturday at Dutchtown Middle School gym.
Harris, who died July 30, was well-known around the community for the food served at her family-owned restaurant, Griffin Grill. In addition to being a restaurant owner, Harris was also a critical asset behind the scenes of the AYBA association. For over 25 years, she was dedicated to organizing the Dutchtown AYBA league.
"Sondra was always there to oversee operations, recruit a coach, or encourage a player," a news release said.
The tournament participants are restricted to leaguewide coaches from each of the schools. However, all donations will be accepted.
Donaldsonville Tractor Supply plans program for pet owners
Donaldsonville Tractor Supply Co. will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2152 La. 70.
Participating organizations include the Villalobos Rescue Center and the East Ascension High School agriculture program and FFA. In addition to the adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Pet Care 101, a dog wash and a bake sale.
Candidates announcement deadline set
The Ascension Advocate will publish campaign announcements for candidates vying for local or parish seats in the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to ascension@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Understanding osteoarthritis
Dr. Matthew Copple, an orthopedic surgeon, will discuss the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, and treatment options, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.