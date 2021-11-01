An author and illustrator team behind The Crawfish Family Band — Todd-Michael St. Pierre and Lee Brandt Randall — are bringing music, puppets and fun to a musical storytime at the Ascension Parish Library.
The Crawfish Family Band performs original songs by David Randall. St. Pierre and Lee Brandt Randall have published several books together including "Chicory & Roux: The Creole Mouse and The Cajun Mouse," "Thibodeaux Turtle & Boudreaux Bunny: The Tortoise and the Hare With a Louisiana Twist," and "Makin’ Groceries."
This author/illustrator musical event for audiences of all ages takes place on at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Gonzales; 10 a.m. Nov. 20 in Galvez; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 in Dutchtown.
A book signing will follow the presentation. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.