Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. presents a proclamation honoring the Lowery Middle School girls basketball team during the Feb. 12 City Council meeting. In the front row, from left, are coach Jamilla Elie, Layla Gauthier, Tia Joseph, Kaitlyn Joseph and Mayor Leroy Sullivan. In the second row are Destiny Carter, Jayla Walker, Dalana Sheppard, Layla Ester, Java Southal, Janea Southal, Camaya Dorsey and Tremyai Brown. In the third row are Lauthaught Delaney, the Rev. Charles Brown, Raymond Aucoin, Reginald Francis and Brent Landry.