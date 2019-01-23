Food historian Jessica Harris will present a free Black History Month lecture from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at Ashland-Belle Helene Plantation, 8000 La. 3251, Geismar. The event is one of several marking the 25th anniversary of the River Road African American Museum.
Harris is one of the world’s leading experts on African diaspora cooking. She holds a doctorate degree from New York University and was the inaugural scholar in residence and the Ray Charles Chair in African-American Material Culture at Dillard University in New Orleans, where she established an Institute for the Study of Culinary Cultures. She served on the committee for the development of the Smithsonian’s Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. She travels and lectures internationally educating audiences about the African influences on culinary arts.
Admission to the lecture is free, but reservations are required by calling (225) 474-5553.