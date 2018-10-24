The Ascension Public Schools have announced the names of the district's 2018-19 principals and teachers of the year, selected by their respective school peers.
In the spring, the honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle and high school divisions. The district honorees will go on to the state's 2020 teacher and principal of the year competition.
The principals of the year are:
- Carol Smith, Prairieville Primary School
- Dina Davis, Prairieville Middle School
- Carli Francois, Dutchtown High School.
The high school teachers of the year are:
- Hannah Kamla, APPLe Digital Academy
- Rachel Powell, Early College Option
- Treenise Moore, Donaldsonville High School
- Ryan Bravata, Dutchtown High School
- Drucilla Bull, East Ascension High School
- Marianne McKeithen, St. Amant High School.
The middle school teachers of the year are:
- Sha'Myra Williams, Central Middle School
- Amie Navarre, Dutchtown Middle School
- Betsey Baldwin, Galvez Middle School
- Bridgette Ford, Gonzales Middle School
- Morgan Hutchinson, Lake Elementary
- Courtney Harness, Lowery Middle School
- Tab Harris, Prairieville Middle School
- Kellie Duplechein, St. Amant Middle School.
The primary school teachers of the year are
- Tonya H. Harden, Ascension Head Start
- Johnna Annie B. Williams, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Maryalice Boss, Central Primary School
- Natasha Sheldon, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Leslie Davidson, Duplessis Primary School
- Dena Toncrey, Dutchtown Primary School
- Taylor Hannaman, Galvez Primary School
- Chasity Carr Franklin, Gonzales Primary School
- Allison Krouse, Lake Elementary School
- Donna Condiff Davis, Lakeside Primary School
- Sarah Trohoske, Lowery Elementary School
- Ashley Townsend, Oak Grove Primary School
- Katrina Burgess, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Kelly Naquin, Prairieville Primary School
- Amanda Dugas, Sorrento Primary School
- Dawn Pontillas, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Megan Starkey, St. Amant Primary School.