Ascension Parish football fans in throes of playoff fever
It is win-or-go-home time as five Ascension Parish high school football teams enter the playoffs, with high stakes in every game, series and snap.
The road to the Dome can be realized for only two teams in each public school class, whereas the two private school division teams that make the finals will play at the site of the higher seed. Time to break down each first-round opponent and hear what the coaches had to say as the playoffs begin.
The East Ascension Spartans (8-2) are the fourth seed and host the 29th Terrebonne Tigers from Houma. The Spartans finished the regular season with a 34-7 victory over the St. Amant Gators, ending the Gators' season at 5-5. The Spartans, under coach Darnell Lee, have the talent and coaching to make a deep run in the 5A playoffs, but as we know, it takes execution and a little luck on your side.
The Spartans face a talented Terrebonne team that finished 5-5 and junior Mason Smith (6-foot-5 and 300 pounds) is a major Division 1 talent. The Spartans rely on quarterback Cameron Jones and a receiving corps led by Steven McBride. The defense has been solid all season, led by Javon Carter and Jyrin Ester. This will be a tough first-round matchup for the Spartans, but in reality, all the 5A matchups are tough.
The Dutchtown Griffins (8-2) under coach Guy Mistretta have had a turnaround from last season that is the talk of Ascension Parish football fans. “Our team made a concentrated effort last winter to raise the commitment level of everyone in the program by increasing the intensity of our offseason program as well as the accountability level in terms of discipline and work ethic,” Mistretta said. That has led the Griffins to a 13th seed and hosting a first-round playoff game against 20th Ruston.
The transformation of this season’s team was not an easy one. “We lost some members of our program in the process," Mistretta said. "We believe this has paid dividends on the field. We were determined to get bigger and stronger and be a more physical team up front."
Ruston ended the regular season with a 21-14 loss to powerhouse West Monroe and will be a tough draw for the Griffins. “Ruston is the most impressive 5-5 team that I have seen; their five losses have come to the top three seeds in 5A, the one seed in D1 and the first seed in 4A, all by one score; they fly to the ball on defense and rely on a physical run game," Mistretta said. "We have our work cut out for us and are excited about hosting a first-round game, we are looking forward to the challenge."
The Griffins are led by 1,400-yard rusher Dylan Sampson and have a strong defense and special teams to go with it.
The Donaldsonville Tigers finished the regular season at 7-3 and garnered the 9th seed in Class 3A. Brian Richardson has led the Tigers to an outstanding regular season and did it with a fairly young team. “The biggest difference from last season has been the maturation of the young players we started last season (when six freshmen started) to now; their experience is showing, and it has paid off for us."
The Tigers face 24th Brusly, which has played well this season. “Brusly is one of the hottest teams in the state right now; they played a tough schedule, and their quarterback is a big guy who can run the ball," Richardson said. "They are disciplined and well-coached; we are hoping we can keep up with them." The Tigers are led by the running back tandem of Jaquavious Tenner and Rae’land Johnson; the team must control the clock and continue to play solid defense.
Ascension Christian is in the playoffs for the second time in school history. The Lions (3-7) are the 16 seed and travel to No. 1 Vermillion Catholic. “Our kids are excited that we made the top 16 in Division 4, our district was really good this year with some tough teams," coach J.P. Puryear said.
The Lions are led by wide receiver Derrick Varnado and quarterback Zack Diez. “VC is explosive and has playmakers; they are very quick and athletic on defense," Puryear said. The Lions continue to improve as a program and are headed in the right direction.
Ascension Catholic finished the regular season as the district's 9-0 champion. This is only the second undefeated season in school history, after the 1968 team also went 9-0. The Bulldogs are the third seed and face a familiar opponent in 14th Riverside.
“They are very explosive on offense and fast on defense," coach Benny Saia said. "We need to be sharp. It doesn’t matter that we beat them in the regular season, this is the playoffs and a new season."
The Bulldogs are led by running back Jai Williams, who now owns the school record for touchdowns (101) after passing his dad, Germaine Williams, who played from 1986 to 1989. Williams has 1,100 yards and 24 touchdowns; he has some help on offense with wingback Eric Simon and running back Khai Prean, both freshmen.
The offensive line will be key for the Bulldogs and is led by Nick Hilliard and Owen Smith. The Bulldogs start a freshman quarterback in Bryce Leonard, whose play continues to improve.
The Rebels come in with a spread offense that is led by quarterback Gage Lavardain and some skilled players with speed. “They have a very good team," Saia said. "They have our attention for sure; our kids respect them and know they must be prepared."
The Bulldog defense is led by linebackers Williams, Sam Mire and Dorian Barber. The defensive line is led by J’Mond Tapp, Hilliard, Smith, Grant Richard and LaShawn Bell. The secondary has played well; it is led by Simon, Brock Acosta and Demontray Harry. Matt Lafluer, Jacob Dunn and Gage Breaux have played well at the rover and bandit positions.
The Bulldogs were the Division 4 runner-up in 2017 and 2018, they have their eye on the prize, a state championship, but they know it must come with a one-game focus. The Bulldogs host the Rebels at 2 p.m. Saturday in Donaldsonville.
The football playoffs are such a fun time for all involved. The reality of win-or-go-home is harsh, but the memories made are priceless.