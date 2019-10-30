Thursday
Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie
Centers Closed for Capital Area Agency for Aging Health Fair at Lamar-Dixon Exhibition Hall in Gonzales.
Friday
Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, orange, banana pudding
Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,, Donaldsonville
Pictionary: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
French Speaking Social: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake
Bingo: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Event by Barbara: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach romaine salad with ranch, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Azalea Estates
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Journey Hospice
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Canasta: 9:30 a.m.
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
MIPPA Event: 10 am., Donaldsonville
Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Nov. 7
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Serenity Oaks
Zumba; 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales