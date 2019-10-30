Thursday

Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie

Centers Closed for Capital Area Agency for Aging Health Fair at Lamar-Dixon Exhibition Hall in Gonzales.

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, orange, banana pudding

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,, Donaldsonville

Pictionary: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

French Speaking Social: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake

Bingo: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

MIPPA Event by Barbara: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach romaine salad with ranch, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Azalea Estates

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Journey Hospice

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Canasta: 9:30 a.m.

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

MIPPA Event: 10 am., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Nov. 7

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Serenity Oaks

Zumba; 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

Tags

View comments