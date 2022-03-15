BR.stamanteahoops.020522 HS 673 .JPG (copy)

East Ascension head coach Darnell Lee coaches against St. Amant, Friday, February 4, 2022, at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The Donaldsonville boys basketball team ended its season, losing to top-ranked Madison Prep 70-45 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The Tigers finished with 30 wins and made its first appearance in the Top 28 since 2014. The Tigers lose all district players Troy Cole, Lawrence Forcell as well as Malik Robertson. They return Rayien Oatis and Robert Kent as starters as well as Jakai Allen and Jai Green.

All district honors

Locals named to the all district teams include:

Boys 5-5A

All District

Keith Thomas, EA

Trace Forbes, St. Amant

Stephen Aguillard, St. Amant

Troy Dunn, EA

Latavien Crockett, St. Amant

Brian Norris, Dutchtown

Jacorey Mitchell, EA

Defensive Player of the Year: N’Derius Walker (EA) and Jah’leel Ester (St. Amant)

MVP: Keith Thomas, EA

Coach of the Year: Darnell Lee, EA

Girls 9-3A

1st team:

Ja’nae Southall, Donaldsonville

Tia Joseph, Donaldsonville

Lakia Bell, Donaldsonville

2nd:

Jayla Walker

Defensive MVP: Lakia Bell, Donaldsonville

Boys 9-3A

1st team:

Troy Cole, Donaldsonville

Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville

2nd team:

Rayien Oatis

Coach of the Year: Lionel Gilbert, Donaldsonville

Boys 7-1A

1st team:

Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic

Adin Carter, Ascension Christian

2nd team:

Gavin Richardson, Ascension Catholic

Jamiris Breaux, Ascension Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year: Gavin Richardson, Ascension Catholic

MVP: Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic

Coach of the Year: Ascension Catholic Staff

Girls 7-1A:

1st team: Katie Brooks, Ascension Catholic

2nd team: Anna Schexnayder, Ascension Catholic

Troy LeBoeuf covers sports for the Ascension Advocate. He can be reached at troyleboeuf@hotmail.com or ascension@theadvocate.com or on Twitter @Troyleboeuf.