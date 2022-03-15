The Donaldsonville boys basketball team ended its season, losing to top-ranked Madison Prep 70-45 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The Tigers finished with 30 wins and made its first appearance in the Top 28 since 2014. The Tigers lose all district players Troy Cole, Lawrence Forcell as well as Malik Robertson. They return Rayien Oatis and Robert Kent as starters as well as Jakai Allen and Jai Green.
All district honors
Locals named to the all district teams include:
Boys 5-5A
All District
Keith Thomas, EA
Trace Forbes, St. Amant
Stephen Aguillard, St. Amant
Troy Dunn, EA
Latavien Crockett, St. Amant
Brian Norris, Dutchtown
Jacorey Mitchell, EA
Defensive Player of the Year: N’Derius Walker (EA) and Jah’leel Ester (St. Amant)
MVP: Keith Thomas, EA
Coach of the Year: Darnell Lee, EA
Girls 9-3A
1st team:
Ja’nae Southall, Donaldsonville
Tia Joseph, Donaldsonville
Lakia Bell, Donaldsonville
2nd:
Jayla Walker
Defensive MVP: Lakia Bell, Donaldsonville
Boys 9-3A
1st team:
Troy Cole, Donaldsonville
Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville
2nd team:
Rayien Oatis
Coach of the Year: Lionel Gilbert, Donaldsonville
Boys 7-1A
1st team:
Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic
Adin Carter, Ascension Christian
2nd team:
Gavin Richardson, Ascension Catholic
Jamiris Breaux, Ascension Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year: Gavin Richardson, Ascension Catholic
MVP: Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic
Coach of the Year: Ascension Catholic Staff
Girls 7-1A:
1st team: Katie Brooks, Ascension Catholic
2nd team: Anna Schexnayder, Ascension Catholic