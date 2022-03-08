Time change Sunday
Don't forget Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 13. "Spring forward."
Hayride publisher author McKay, to address
March Ascension GOP Roundtable
Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper "The Hayride" will be the featured speaker at the March Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
McKay is a contributor to The American Spectator and recently returned to politics to pen his latest book, "The Revivalist Manifesto," due out in April.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Lunch is $25. Advance payment can be found at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested, call (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Helen Brett gift, jewelry expo returns to Lamar-Dixon
The Helen Brett Gonzales Gift and Jewelry Expo will jump-start Spring a week early starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The market will feature a sprawling array of 475 booths for shoppers to browse the newest and hottest trends in jewelry, home décor, women’s products and Spring gifts at wholesale prices.
The Helen Brett Gonzales Gift and Jewelry Expo will be open exclusively to buyers on Friday and will then open to the public on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the Market Access Counter at the registration counters in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for $17. Children ages 12-15 receive free admission.
Vaccinations offered
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Health Unit also offers Pfizer and Moderna booster doses, which are administered at least six months from the date of the last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Rainbow Waterfall
The Ascension Parish Library is celebrating the vibrant colors of the season with a colorful craft project. Teens 12-18 are invited to come create a custom rainbow waterfall using crayons and a hairdryer. It’s abstract art that everyone will appreciate. Watch crayon wax drip down your canvas to form a rainbow that is simple, colorful, and uniquely yours.
The project is set for 4 p.m. March 15 at Dutchtown; or at 10 a.m. March 26 in Gonzales.
For more information, contact your library location.
Pajama Storytime
Does your little one love listening to bedtime stories? Come to the Ascension Parish Library dressed in your favorite comfy pajamas and join us for Pajama Storytime, set for 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales and March 17 at the Galvez branch.
Pajama Storytime lasts about 25 minutes and is perfect for kids ages eight and younger and their families. Children ages five and younger may need assistance with the craft.
Crayon Friend
Come build your own crayon pal and celebrate all the crayon colors. You’ve read about the adventures the crayons had — there was the day the crayons quit, the day they came home, and they even celebrated Christmas. Now the crayons want to make a craft. You’re invited to the Ascension Parish Library March 19 at 9 a.m. at Galvez; all day on March 21 at Donaldsonville; and Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at Gonzales to celebrate all things colorful with a fun and easy cardboard tube crayon craft where children will build a crayon pal.
This activity is designed for children 3-8.
Mattress sale at EA
Need a new mattress? You might want to check out East Ascension's annual mattress sale set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 at the school. This fundraiser turns the school's gym into a mattress showroom, offering lots of options. EA has earned over $200,000 within this program over the past years.
March Into Art
Students in Ascension and surrounding parishes are invited to participate in the River Region Art Association's March Into Art community student exhibit. Students ages 6-18 years of age are eligible to participate. The annual event is a chance for students to compete in their age group and media categories. Media categories are painting, drawing, sculpture, 3D art and digital art. The take in for art is from noon to 4 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the association's Gonzales gallery. It costs $2 per entry to exhibit. The student artwork will be on exhibit from the judging March 19 to April 12. For information, call the gallery at (225) 844-8496 and leave a message.
Countdown to Spring
Let your preschooler count, sort and measure with some springtime learning fun. Children ages 3-5 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, or visit Galvez on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. to count and sort frogs, measure flowers, search for ABCs, make patterned beaded caterpillars, match shapes on chicken eggs, and more.