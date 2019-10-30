Applications are being accepted through Nov. 8 for up to $100,000 in grants for nonprofits providing resources to Ascension Parish. The grants are being offered by Capital Area United Way along with the Ascension Parish Vision Council.
United Way launched the Ascension Parish Vision Council in 2016. The council's priorities, established through research and community outreach, include increasing literacy among preschoolers; increasing access to mental, physical and dental health; and increasing career development opportunities for youth.
Grant information and technical assistance sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24, and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4, in the education building at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 721 E. La. 30.
For a full list of Capital Area United Way impact grants and the impact in Ascension Parish, visit www.cauw.org/impact.