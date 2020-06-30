Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on June 8-12:
CIVIL SUITS
Gracie Adair Robinson v. Tutorship.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. DRS Developers LLC and Rodney Cordova, open account.
Raheem Baptiste v. Cooper T Smith Stevedoring Co. Inc., damages.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Bruce E. Cosey, open account.
Maurice Perkins v. Brian Oneal Smith, Shaver Farms Trucking LLC and Houston Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Tower Credit Inc. v. Lakeisha Scott, executory judgment.
Louisiana State of Division of Administration v. Pringle Giovanna Joseph aka Giovanna Joseph Pringle aka Diovanna Maria Joseph, monies due.
John Linton v. Creamation, miscellaneous.
Barriere Construction Collc. v. Parish of Ascension and RJ Daigle & Sons Contractors Inc., injunction.
Jeffery Lomas v. PV Holding Corp., Avis Rent A Car System LLC and Christopher D. Swales, damages.
Gary Duplessis v. Allstate Insurance Co., Brent Romero and Safeco Property and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Jason Kinchen and Katey Bourgeois v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Taft H. Donaldson, damages.
General Warehousing Servicing LLC v. Deep South Laster LLC, eviction.
Esmeralda Velazquez v. Loya Fausto Justo Garcia and Fausto Justo Garcia Loya, damages.
Kylie Wahinehooke v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety and Office of Motor Vehicle, judicial review.
Joshua Scurria v. Safeco Insurance Co. Oregon, Tina McGonigle and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Medical Malpractice Matter and Al Et v. Prevost Memorial Hospital Et Al, malpractice.
Billy Berteau v. Geico Casualty Co. and Ami Montelepre, damages.
Lindsey L. Weigand v. Jarrod Lynn Schendel, Geico Casualty Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Swavia Chandee Kay Smith and Swavia Candee Smith Kay v. Tramane Chantel Landry, divorce.
Christopher Noah Dozert v. Katherine Horrigan Dozert, divorce.
Sedrick Lewis Sr. v. Constance Lewis, divorce.
Krugerrand Hollins v. Kristina Garza, divorce.
Jared P. Latiolais v. Kathryn B. Latiolais, divorce.
Kimberly Williams Pleasant v. Donald Melvin Pleasant, divorce.
Bradford Anthony Hingle II v. Ariel E. Baudean Hingle and Hingle Ariel Elizabeth Baudean, divorce.
Debra Denise Taylor v. Paul Joseph Taylor, divorce.
Sarah Ashley Wooters v. Patrick Robert Wooters, divorce.
Frances Kensie v. Renard Kensie, divorce.
Devon P. Lambert v. Amy S. Lambert, divorce.
Brittany Michel v. William Ficklin, divorce.
Trinecah Glover Burns v. Spencer Burns Sr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kenneth John Joffrion
Succession of Jerry Lewis Nielson
Succession of Oran Justin Suire
Succession of Walter J. Milton
Succession of Charles J. Dugas
Succession of Frank Sylvester Noel Jr.