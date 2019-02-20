A group of volunteers have completed training to serve as adult literacy tutors at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., and the Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St.
The volunteers learned about topics such as instructional techniques, goal setting, lesson planning and foundational literacy concepts, according to a news release. They will provide free one-on-one tutoring in reading and writing to assist adults in reaching their potential as workers, parents, community members and lifelong learners.
For information on programs, call the Ascension Parish Library at (225) 647-3955 in Gonzales, (225) 622-3339 in Galvez, (225) 673-8699 in Dutchtown, and (225) 473-8052 in Donaldsonville.