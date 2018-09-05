East Ascension volleyball comfortable with being uncomfortable
Coach Jamie Gilmore believes if her team can adjust to uncomfortable situations, big things can be in store this season.
“Our team motto is being comfortable being uncomfortable," Gilmore said. Translated, tough practices and tough game situations should not rattle this year's team. Gilmore, in her 10th season at East Ascension, led the Lady Spartans to a share of the district championship with rivals St. Amant and Dutchtown. Returning to lead the Spartans is Diamond Jones, the reigning district MVP and All-Metro selection.
Truli Joseph returns after joining Jones on the all district and all metro team. Preparation for this season included a team camp to build confidence and learn each other.
“We attended Arkansas State University’s team camp and had a nice showing,” Gilmore said. Preseason practices have focused on the finer points of the game.
“We are focusing on the little things and taking it one day at a time,” said Gilmore. The Spartans plan to have another successful season, but they may have to endure some tough situations — and that’s just how they want it.
Ascension Parish football recap week 1
Ascension Catholic: 66
Mentorship: 0
Next: vs. Sophie B. Wright
Thursday, Sept. 6
East Ascension: 48
Lutcher: 30
Next: at Parkview
Donaldsonville: 8
Assumption: 14
Next: vs. White Castle
Dutchtown: 18
Walker: 35
Next: vs. Central
St. Amant: 36
John F. Kennedy: 0
Next: vs. Helen Cox
Ascension Christian: 27
Springfield: 56
Next: vs. Ben Franklin