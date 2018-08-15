Ascension Public Schools has appointed Laura Gilbert as principal of Spanish Lake Primary, Erin Holley as assistant principal of Spanish Lake Primary and Loretta Moody as assistant principal of Dutchtown Primary.
Born and raised in Shreveport, Gilbert's career began almost 30 years ago at Turner Elementary in Shreveport, where she taught third grade. After moving to Baton Rouge, Gilbert taught at Parkview Baptist School for two years before moving to Georgia and then to Ascension Parish in 2003.
She began an 11-year career in Ascension Public Schools in 2007 as a kindergarten teacher at Dutchtown Primary and Prairieville Primary. She served as an instructional coach at Lakeside Primary before becoming an assistant principal at G.W. Carver Primary. Most recently, Gilbert was assistant principal at Spanish Lake Primary School for the past six years.
Gilbert earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from LSU Shreveport and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Holley is a product of Ascension Public Schools and is proud to continue her service in the school system. Her teaching career began at G.W. Carver Primary, where she taught fourth and fifth grades, and served as an instructional coach for the past three years.
Holley earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in educational leadership from LSU.
Moody is in her 26th year of serving students in Ascension Parish. She taught third and fourth grades at Dutchtown Primary, fourth grade at Duplessis Primary and Prairieville Primary, and second grade at Spanish Lake Primary.
Following her time as instructional coach and fifth-grade teacher at Spanish Lake Primary, she taught sixth grade at Lowery Middle School in a teacher leader cohort for a year. Most recently, Moody served as an instructional coach at Dutchtown Primary.
She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Nicholls State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.