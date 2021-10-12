The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 30-Oct. 7:
Sept. 30
Smith, Janell M.: 995 Beaumont Drive, Gonzales; Age: 34; forgery, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)
St. Amant, Paul Jeffery: 225 E. Jeff St., Gonzales; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Daniel, Jose: 15338 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Scott, Dereck Randell, 8155 Leggett St., Sorrento; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, terrorizing
Lodge, Briquel Prechea: 12171 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 23; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
Swain, Riland L.: 3447 N. Farrington Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; two counts theft less than $1,000
Roddy, Chad Joseph: 17295 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple robbery, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Williams, Jasmon Anthony: no address; Age: 33; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription
Truxillo, Ashley Elizabeth: 9114 E. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 29; resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Andrews, Keirodlyn R.: 39068 Venus Ave., Darrow; Age: 37; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Fredericks, William: 18079 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 39; accessories after the fact
Fredericks, Courtney Rene: 18079 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 36; accessories after the fact
Frisby, Rhonda A.: 42385 Moody Dixon Road. No. 7, Prairieville; Age: 55; aggravated assault with a firearm
Jones, Anthony: 3350 La. 1 S., No. 7, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oct. 1
Dearmond, Brittany Michelle: 310 E. Chuck St., Gonzales; Age: 26; violations of protective orders
Smith, Staci L.: 9231 W. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 43; surety, six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Blanchard, Joshua: 12325 Allison Drive, Geismar; Age: 31; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gryar, Alkeno: 1758 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hodges, James Madison: 591 Saratoga, Kingsport, Tennessee; Age: 58; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Curtis, Cameron O.: 7903 John Turner Lane, Ethel; Age: 24; probation violation parish, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott Jr., Blain Garret: 18094 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 37; second-degree murder/attempt
Dillon, Alvin Michael: 2328 St. Nick Drive, New Orleans; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000
Sampere, David John: 43287 Wayne Stevens Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Williams, Jonathan C.: 8106 Fedora Way, Baton Rouge; Age: 34; battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Oct. 2
Brown, Terry Daniel: 39202 Water Oak Ave., Prairieville; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Parms, Latonia: 37090 Ellem Road, Geismar; Age: 48; simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant,
McKeller, Johnnie R.: 215 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; Age: 67; bond revocation, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Qadeer, Najeeb H.: 6761 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Oct. 3
Mateos-Ortega, Hernesto: 2575 Gardere, Apt. 63, Baton Rouge; Age: 49; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Martinez, Joan Cruz: 8065 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 38; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-second
Watson, Samuel A.: 11020 Bayou Breeze Road, Gonzales; Age: 54; domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm
Medel-Alvarado, Martin: 18953 Old Perkins, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-first, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence
Oncale, Fallon Gautreau: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant,
Nicholas, Lucas: 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Aguirres-Vazquez, Moises: 47021 La. 22, No. 8, St. Amant; Age: 21; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, security required, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated-first
Oct. 4
Huggins, Kenshawn: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 34; obscenity
Tilford, Steven P.: 611 Philospher St., Napoleonville; Age: 28; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Mitchell, Christy Lane: 12023 Turry Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Blalock, Adam Paul: 41095 Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Darren J.: 47021 La. 22 No. 10, St. Amant; Age: 34; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Kleinpeter, Patrick: 37063 Miller Road, Prairieville; Age: 43; sexual battery
Hebert, Kirk P.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 56; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Hebert, Sheila: 10474 Acy Road, 11, St. Amant; Age: 55; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Turner, Joseph Herschel: 12049 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, security required
Oct. 5
Wright, Randall Dennis: 13976 Triple B Road, Greenwell Springs; Age: 34; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Mitchell, Jeremy Reed: 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Garrison, Aquindice: 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Legrange, Jonathan: 13253 Lamar Moran Road, St, Amant; Age: 39; battery of a dating partner
Gros, Lieren Deshay: 16260 La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 32; surety
Leblanc, Kirby Paul: 1726 S. Sandra Ave., Gonzales; Age: 46; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 16415 Chris Drive, Prairieville; Age: 27; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals
Oct. 6
Jones, Thomas: 11363 Harper Court, Denham Springs; Age: 44; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Linford, Justin M.: 18294 Pin Oak Lane, Prairieville; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery
Anderson, Trent: 12467 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery
Smith, Zachary: 918 Blossom Trail, No. 1, Brookhaven, Mississippi; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gallien, Chasity Jannette: 761 E. Boyd St. A, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; aggravated battery
Adams, Treshaun: 12338 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
Mullis, Brianna M.: 1701 Grant St., Fort Collins, Colorado; Age: 29; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Steib, Richard N.: 5348 Faulkner Drive, Darrow; Age: 38; theft less than $1,000
Reaux, Christopher Blake: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin
Smith, Jayson Kyle: 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; simple burglary, resisting an officer, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Thompson, James Andrew: 1114 E. Bonnie St., Gonzales; Age: 37; two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Oct. 7
Leblanc, Leroy Juniors: 910 Monroe St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; no motor vehicle insurance, display of plates, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (morphine), four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Russo, Angel Lynn: 2815 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer