Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Jan. 7-11:
CIVIL SUITS
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co and Jamie Melan v. Sherry Walters and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Wymar Federal Credit Union v. Lakelyn D. Hill, executory process.
Oconnor Insurance Co. v. Premier Hot Shot LLC, monies due.
Torey Joseph and Clydray Joseph v. Dale Trepagnier Jr. and Mutual Insurance Co. Liberty, damages.
Maria Cannon v. Darlene Millet, Foremost Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Chapman Financial Services Inc. v. John Jones and Cheryl Jones, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric D. Sims, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michelle Thomassie, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Melanie Chabarria, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Bonnie Peltier, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eva Marble, open account.
Warren Blanchard Jr. v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. and Mary Catherine Kojis, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Evangeline Howard, open account.
Ally Bank v. Charles Ziegeler III, executory process.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Thomas Dubley, executory process.
Monica Oudit v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Donnie Lacombe, open account.
Acac Inc. dba Approved Cash v. Jeffery Ben, promissory note.
Morgan Wade v. Safe Auto Insurance Co., Danielle Ashley Wells and Sedrick Dion Tasco, damages.
Tyllious Dennis v. Greenwich Insurance Co., David Bruce Hamilton and Intertek USA Inc, damages.
Deborah Cannon v. Ean Holding LLC, Joshua Williams and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Arthur P. Grandpre, executory judgment.
ADB Financial Management Corp. v. Mary M. Ricks aka Mary Miner Ricks, open account.
GMFS LLC v. Jesse Ewing, executory process.
Megan Reagan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Daren Ellis, UIFSA.
(individual on behalf of) Nicole Lawrence v. Metropolitan Property and Casualty Ins. and Shawnee Marchand Brock, damages.
Brittani Wright v. Dionicio Balderas and Lyndon Southern Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Anthony J. Brisco aka Anthony Brisco, Sherry P. Brisco aka Sherry Brisco, executory process.
Jose A. Ojea v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Samuel A. Kimbrell and Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
PrimeLending, A Plains Capital Co. v. Scott R. Bolger, Sarah M. Bolger aka Sarah Melancon Bolger, executory process.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brett J. Landry, executory process.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ernest V. Capello IV, Lacey M. Catoire aka Lacey M. Catoire Capello, executory process.
Geico Indemnity Co. v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Hilton Lebeau, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Portable Machine Works LLC, Deborah D. Accardo, Lillie G. Dixon, Judith D. IND/EXE Imbraguglio, Malcolm L. SUC/AKA Dixon and Malcolm L. Dixon Jr., executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Camille Coleman Bennett v. John D. Bennett Jr., divorce.
Kristopher Davenport v. Rachel Davenport, divorce.
Dylan Paul Becnel v. Lauryn Caston Becnel, divorce.
Charles J. Gai v. Barbara Gai, divorce.
Cher L. Coleman v. Malik Brewton, divorce.
Makayla Severin Reeves v. David Roy Michael Reeves, divorce.
Patricia Parker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Parker Jr., child support.
Shana Legnon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Harvey Encardes, child support.
Ashley Thomason, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Todd Himel Sr., child support.
Patricia Parker, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ashley Moffett, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services, Office of Community Services v. Dustin Capell, child support.
Murphy L. Michel v. Diana B. Michel, divorce.
Raven Sims Lavergne v. Travis Tremayne Lavergne, divorce.
Carly Matherne Boland v. Jerry Alan Boland, divorce.
Amanda Sawyers Harris v. Brandon Joseph Harris, divorce.
Amber Navarre Llewellyn v. Jason Lee Llewellyn, divorce.
Christine Marie Templet v. David Alan Marshall, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Julius Israel Braud
Succession of Dennis James Terrio
Succession of William Myron Henderson Jr.
Succession of Nicholas Joseph Porto Sr.
Succession of Mikel M. Michel III
Succession of Harry J. Zeringue
Succession of Gertrude Chauvin Melancon
Succession of Robert Joseph Jones Jr.