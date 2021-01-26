Little League Baseball is coming to Ascension Parish thanks to an agreement between Ascension Parish and Impact Sports of Gonzales.
Impact Sports has been authorized to manage and operate the Parish Youth Baseball program for children aged 3 to 18. Impact Sports is committed to providing an outstanding experience for the kids, families, coaches, and partnered sponsors of Ascension Parish baseball, according to a news release
“This public/private partnership will bring our recreation program to the next level,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “And affiliating with ‘Little League’ gives our youth an additional opportunity for league play.”
Registration is being accepted through Feb. 28 for spring and summer 2021 and can be completed online by visiting www.apbaseball.com.
Potential registrants will first be asked to set up an online account. Instructions for completing the registration process and all applicable fees are shown on the website.
Documents needed for registration are:
- Birth certificate
- Most recent school report card
- For those living in Ascension Parish, but attending school outside of Ascension Parish: recent utility bill, property tax statement, or other document to show proof of residence within the Parish.
Those unable to register online or upload the necessary documents should contact Impact Sports - c/o AP Baseball, 1943 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737.
AP Baseball has been chartered as a member of Little League Baseball, www.littleleague.org.
The first Little League Baseball game was played in 1939 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. There are over 6,500 communities around the world who play Little League. The affiliation with Little League has programs for kids ages 4-16. Each year in late August there is the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport with over 200 games televised on the ESPN family of networks.
Additional information about this program can be found at www.apbaseball.com or https://www.facebook.com/APBaseball.