The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 10-17:
Feb. 10
Lewis, Tyler S.: 2305 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Graham, Ciara Marie: 8424 Ned Ave. Apt. D, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Williams Jr., MacArthur: 35120 La. 1 N., Unit B, Donaldsonville; Age: 52; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Alsay, Makalia Evette: 35394 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Alper, Mason Raphael: 36267 Bluff Heritage Ave., Geismar; Age: 19; aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt
Credit, Sedrick Lamont: 1028 E. Hazel St., Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, obstruction of justice/simple assault, unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance
Crowe, Christopher: 40478 Adele St., Gonzales; Age: 32; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, vehicle license required, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Feb. 11
Reynaud, Benjamin: 308 Turtle Creek Lane, St. Rose; Age: 20; no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of protective orders, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Bright, Travell: 3177 Domino St., Vacherie; Age: 36; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jacob Jr., Jessie P.: 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; resisting an officer, two counts domestic abuse battery; minor burn, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Parker, Derrick: 1205 Cy Bean Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 45; violations of protective orders
Weaver Brown, April Elizabeth: 4888 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Apt 361, Baton Rouge; Age: 41; seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Izaguirre, Andres: 15206 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; first degree rape
Simmons, Mickey Jermell: 800 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Jayln: 23961 Fleniken Lane, Plaquemine; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rawls, Toby Waine: 37048 Cotton Mill Ave., Geismar; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Painter, Brett M.: 42436 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Marshall, Charles Lee: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Feb. 12
Stewart, Markquell: 1013 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales; Age: 20; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, expired motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Delatte, Brenyn J.: 23477 Koto Road, Maurepas; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Garnett, Jessie L.: 18643 Blythe Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth: 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), failure to appear-bench warrant
Mandolph Jr., Lester James: 432 Corrine Court, LaPlace; Age: 44; parole violation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-4th or more, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Hebert, Katelyn Nicole: 15937 Manchester Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 19; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
Thomas, Jayla Renee: 13851 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 24; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Mccorkel, Blayne Hunter: 24830 Heritage Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 21; possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
Martinez, Danielle Marie: 15959 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Riley, Catherine R.: 38645 Bayou Pigeon, Plaquemine; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Warren, Jennifer Brunner: 45489 Travis Road, St. Amant; Age: 47; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-third
Wheat III, Charles: 10504 La. 22 No. 7, St. Amant; Age: 38, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington, Cedric Rodney: 5719 Cimarron St., Los Angeles, California; Age: 59; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Feb. 13
Kelley, Nicolas M.: 2193 Mamy Trail Road, Goldonna; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant
Belanger, Chad Lee: 14385 Tulip Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lopez Hernandez, Darling Humberto: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; reckless operation
Coxie, Barbara Jean: 514 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Smith, Mikell: 37313 La. 74 No. 110, Geismar; Age: 23; resisting an officer, aggravated battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Fernandez, Jalasia Tionne: 54915 Tassin Drive, White Castle; Age: 26; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Farley, Brandon Joseph: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 304, Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Foret, Trampas: 15476 Ball Park Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mellon, Nicole R.: 48024 Rogers A Road, St. Amant; Age: 40; misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons or preparation of a juvenile custodial agreement, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Wright, Mariah Alexis: 41063 Cannon Road, No. 1101, Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery, home invasion (battery)
Feb. 14
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales; Age: 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Pittman, Abby Nicole: 917 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Foster, Kenyon Ray: 54845 Gleason St., White Castle; Age: 41; disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple assault, aggravated second degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, second degree murder/attempt
Cox Jr., Melvin Ray: 41152 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple burglary (all others)
Lucas, Lahoma: 10397 Legion, Convent; Age: 43; issuing worthless checks, theft less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Lucas, Travis C.: 10188 Burnside St., Convent; Age: 42; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/ all other fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Feb. 15
Baldwin Jr., William J.: 17201 La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sincere, Breeze Michael: 733 S. Elliston Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Templet, Michael J.: 17330 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 43; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Boudreaux, Neal J.: 37113 White Road 22, Prairieville; Age: 49; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Delmore, Gavin: 12195 Roddy Road, No. 1, Gonzales; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 39092 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; surety, parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Garnett Sr., Kendricks Wayne: 615 Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 45; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Brown, Ron Keith: 1205 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Davis, Terry: 1323 S. Telemachus St., New Orleans; Age: 58; operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle entering highway from private road/driveway/alley/or building, obstruction of justice/simple assault, hit-and-run driving, negligent homicide
Darville, Johnathan Jamone: 11071 Conner Road, Geismar; Age: 30; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Miller, Anthony Gerrod: 35732 River Oaks Road, Geismar; Age: 43; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Prince, Demetrius Lamar: 311 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 46; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Ely, Zena Yvette: 5344 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 50; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
London, Kumari L.: 5030 Brown Ext., Darrow; Age: 39; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Lewis, Jason Kennard James, 37117 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 44; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery
Davis, Spendrele Delvon: 412 E. Josephine St., Gonzales; Age: 28; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Trim, Paul Vincent: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 41; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Solar, Ryan Anthony: 47775 Claremont Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery; strangulation, false imprisonment
Rodriguez, Alfonso: 14188 A. Poirrier Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Poche, Caige: 44355 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mcgalliard, Demetrice Stevenson: 134 Evangeline Drive Apt. 203, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Rome Jr., Paul J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave. Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 34; simple assault
Feb. 16
Theriot, Kelly: 6707 E. Bayou Road, Belle Rose; Age: 59; aggravated assault/entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Bougere, Ryashia Inez: 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; Age: 25; resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer
Knowles, Daniel Edward: 38317 Caneel Bay Court, Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant
Riley, Quentin Jamal, 221 Dville Village Circle 221, Donaldsonville; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery
Milan, Tevin: 4534 Brown St., Darrow; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary (vehicle), illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1306 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, battery of a dating partner, failure to appear-bench warrant
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant