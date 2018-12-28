GONZALES — The appraisers have arrived on East Silverleaf Street in Gonzales, calculating pre-flood home values in one of the last major steps of a federal buyout program for the neighborhood that was built next to wetlands in the 1980s and that has flooded repeatedly ever since.

The progress on the federal buyout of Silverleaf Street, which involves demolishing the homes and restoring the neighborhood to wetlands, has been steadily moving forward since it was begun in the spring of 2017.

In an unexpected development this month, the state Restore Louisiana program assisting victims of the 2016 floods announced a new program to help residents living in especially flood-hazardous areas, if they're willing to relocate.

But it's not time to break out the champagne yet.

"As much as I know everybody wants to move, it has to be financially feasible for them. Everybody is anxiously awaiting an offer," Gonzales City Engineer Jackie Baumann said.

"Every family is in their own financial situation with their own challenges," she said.

By mid-December, 16 of the approximately 40 properties had been appraised by Axia Valuation, the Independence company awarded the project, Baumann said.

The residents will learn of their appraisals all at the same time, as required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

"No person can get an offer ahead of another person," Baumann said. "It will be several months before they get their offers, all together."

The Restore Louisiana program is expected to fill in the gap for the Silverleaf homeowners, up to $200,000, if the appraisal they get falls short of the current per-square-foot home market in Ascension Parish, Baumann said.

"They can go anywhere in Louisiana, but the (per-square-foot) price is based on Ascension Parish," she said.

The city, which has been aided by the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence in the buyout process, is helping residents apply for the Restore Louisiana program. Much of the information the property owners will need has already been gathered for the buyout program.

Meanwhile, it's been a time of limbo for the Silverleaf Street residents.

Joe West, one of the first homeowners on Silverleaf, has fought flooding there for more than 30 years. After the flood of 2016 he used flood insurance money to restore his home, which took on 4 feet of water.

"It's better than it was before," said West, who will turn 70 in February.

West said he's got about a year left on his mortgage, so he'll have to pay that off with whatever money he may get from federal and state sources.

"I can't make any decision until I know how much I can get from this" process, he said.

Of the new Restore Louisiana program, West said, "Anything is helpful, if they can come in and help us."