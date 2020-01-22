THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
EXPLORING CREATIVEBUG — SEWING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Join the library to work through the Isla pattern by Rae Hoekstra, one of the many sewing tutorials that are available through Creativebug. Library to provide all materials necessary, including sewing machines. Curious about the dress and tunic that you can create with the Isla pattern? You can find completed projects by searching Instagram for #islapattern. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
PIZZA IN A MUG: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Learn to cook with the press of a button. Make your own pizza in a mug and take home mug recipes that would be great for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Perfect for late-night snacking.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
LaNFR BARREL RACE: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday (no exhibitions), Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring barrel races and kiddie barrel races. $5 for exhibitions on Friday.
SATURDAY
BOATER'S SAFETY COURSE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats. And related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater's Education Card. Register at wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
OLOL ASCENSION FAMILY FEST: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Presented by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and free fun for the whole family. Featuring over 50 vendor booths, health advice and information for the whole family, specialists and therapists, engage with local physicians and health care providers, test your knowledge, fun inflatables for the kids, face painting, balloon artists, health screenings and interesting exhibits. Free gift while supplies last per registered family.
SUPER SIMPLE SONGS MAKE AND TAKE: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Super Simple Songs is a YouTube channel that has over 18 million subscribers, and over 16 billion views. Their fun style of animation and creative use of puppetry keeps children engaged and makes learning fun. At our Super Simple Songs Make and Take, we'll make two super simple crafts: a Baby Shark headband and a Peekaboo cat puppet. Crafts will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They'll also have musical instruments out for you to play with and two fun sensory bins filled with water beads. Designed for children ages 6 and under, but all ages are welcome. Younger children may need assistance from an adult or older sibling.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Ascension Parish School Board Career Coaches will share their expertise about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and TOPS. Parents and students are encouraged to attend together and hear how financial aid really works, as well as how to qualify for and keep the TOPS Award. (225) 647-3955.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FIFTH ANNUAL HOME AND REMODELING SHOW/RALPH'S MARKETS FOOD FEST: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The only Home & Garden Show in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Featuring new and innovative products and ideas for everything in your home, the latest in kitchens, bathrooms, remodeling, siding and more. Plus, Ralph's Markets Food Fest. There will be free samples, tastings, coupons and recipes from vendors sure to satisfy everyone's appetite and experience, plus exciting new products from favorite supermarket brands. Giving away $500 worth of groceries to one winner. Creative Cajun Cooking will take to the kitchen and host cooking demos on Louisiana favorites throughout the home show also.
SUNDAY
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER: 7 a.m. to noon, East Ascension High School, 612 E. Worthy St., Gonzales. Featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee, all for a great cause! Admission is $7 presale and $10 at the door (children 5 and under are free). Tickets may be purchased from Lions Club Members or online at gonzaleslionsclub.org/breakfast. Jambalaya lunches will also be served starting at 11 a.m. for $5 at the door. Donations of belts and canned goods being collected at the door. All ticket sales go to fund the Gonzales Lions Club’s charitable projects. These include KidSight vision screening for preschool kids, financial assistance for individuals who need eye care, eyeglasses, eye exams, eye surgeries, and so much more.
MONDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join Ascension Parish Library for a screening of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly." Patrons who attend will also be able to make their own "energy balls" in blue or green to show support of their favorite character. Kanji Klub is Ascension Parish Library's anime club designed for adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
HEALTH FAIR: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Start a new life by getting healthier in January. Make this the year you look and feel your best. Forget fad diets and the latest exercise craze; getting fit starts with making positive lifestyle changes that last a lifetime. Prevost Hospital will be providing all the medical expertise, including information about their upcoming renovations. In recognition of National Nutrition Month, the library will also be showcasing health books that may be borrowed to help you get healthier. Call for more information at (225) 473-8052.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Jan. 30
PASTA SNOWFLAKES: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Teens come to Galvez and make snowflakes out of pasta, paint, glue and glitter. For grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.