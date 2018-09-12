THURSDAY
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join the Adult Literacy Tutor Program to find out how to get involved and share a love of reading with an adult in need. Learn what's necessary to become a tutor, how tutor training works and the impact adult literacy has on the community. Registration is required by calling (225) 473-8052.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. Basic computer and word processing skills are needed. (225) 647-3955.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Library, Galvez and Gonzales branches. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For ages 7 and younger and their families. Galvez (225) 622-3339 and Gonzales (225) 647-3955.
SATURDAY
COMMUNITY CPR CERTIFICATION COURSE: 8 a.m. to noon, St. Elizabeth Education Building, 721 E. La. 30, Gonzales. Most people who experience cardiac arrest die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. Learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in a group setting which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters or anyone interested in learning how to save a life. Cost is $50 and includes BLS certification card. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
KLEINPETER EQUINE 4-H DISCOUNT DAY: 8 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Kleinpeter Equine Veterinary Services is offering a discount day for all Ascension Parish 4-H participants. Discounted services include coggins, adjustments, dentals, fecals, microchips and a free general physical exam. Vaccines will also be available at regular cost. No appointment necessary.
ACT PRACTICE TEST: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gonzales and Donaldsonville branch libraries. The library will administer a free practice ACT test, courtesy of Princeton Review of Baton Rouge. Remember to bring calculators to the test. Space is limited, so registration is required. Students should register by calling the library. Gonzales (225) 647-3955 or Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052.
LITTLEBITS: 11 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Make connections and create machines with easy and swappable circuit boards. Explore circuitry safely with Littlebits® and unleash the inner engineer. This program is designed for children in grades 2 and up. (225) 673-8699.
MONDAY
MATTER OF BALANCE — MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLS: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. An eight-week, award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free. Space is limited; registration is required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Ascension Council on Aging, 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. This is a six-week course teaching the basic forms of Tai Chi for Arthritis. Tai Chi improves both mental and physical balance, muscular strength, flexibility and fitness. These slow, graceful movements aid in fall prevention as well as arthritis pain relief. Free. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Mondays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email and feature hands-on email practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 647-3955.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. At this month's session of Kanji Klub, watch "Folktales from Japan" while crafting DIY fairy jars. Fairy jars are easy to make and add ambience to any room. For ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
FUN WITH MERMAID SLIME: 4 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Make sparkly slime using glitter, glue and bits of confetti inspired by Disney's "The Little Mermaid." Then stick around and learn all about the science behind the gleaming goop. For children ages 5-9. (225) 473-8052.
MIND-BODY SKILLS GROUP: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 La. 30, Gonzales. This is a six-week educational program to help cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. Registration required. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
GROWING UP — BOYS A CLASS FOR PRETEEN BOYS: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Vernola conference room. Help sons understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience as he goes through puberty. Join us for a matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion on this normal part of growing up. Designed for boys ages 10-12 and their dads/moms. Preregistration is required by calling (225) 621-2906. $15.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GARDENING IN ASCENSION PARISH — JUST KEEPS GROWING: GREAT FLOWERING SHRUBS AND ROSES FOR THE LOUISIANA LANDSCAPE AND THEIR CARE: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Dr. Allen Owings, horticulturist and retired LSU professor, will explore other specimens of flowering shrubs and roses (and their care) that can serve as major impact for curb appeal to our landscapes. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
MOTHER GOOSE TEACHES: WILL IT SINK OR FLOAT: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Hands-on demonstrations will reveal the reasons why different objects sink or float in water. Also explore the science that keeps even the biggest boats afloat, complete with a spirited reading of Pamela Allen's "Who Sank the Boat?" For children ages 3-5. Registration is required by calling (225) 622-3339.
WEDNESDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 11 a.m., Camp Bow Wow, 17545 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of Camp Bow Wow's new Prairieville location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
SEPT. 20
