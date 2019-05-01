The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 18-25:
April 18
Bocz, David Mitchell: 32, 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Coleman, Naquan: 21, 1033 S. Sky Ave., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Kriger, Shane: 43, address unavailable, violations of protective orders.
Giles, Jason Gene: 36, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Cook, Amber: 28, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, principals.
April 19
Barker Jr., Jack: 40, 4051 David St., Zachary, failure to appear in court, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Langley, Amber Lynn: 29, 26188 La. 1032, Denham Springs, surety, failure to appear in court.
Defelice, Melyssa: 35, 14273 Bourque Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
St. Pierre, Ellis: 37, 109 Sweet Bay Lane, Lafayette, felony residential contractor fraud.
Nicholas, Carlos Jerome: 48, 3298 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Stewart, Melissa K.: 21, 8038 S. Hendrick Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
David, Shay Lynette: 33, 30950 Summer Breeze, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Thibodeaux, Scott A.: 48, 121 Autumn Wind Lane, Mandeville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Tripode, Taylor: 25, 314 Vatican St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt, speeding.
Gross, Darryl J.: 54, 12394 Cleo Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Bellard, Kurt: 37, 42421 La. 30, 4, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Alexis Renee: 22, 40279 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
April 20
Latiolais, Ronald Joseph: 23, 14352 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Dietrich, Angela Defrances: 45, 18354 Fountain Hill Blvd., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bibbs, Charles Richard: 30, 602 W. Worthey Road, 1, Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders.
Smith, Christopher: 24, 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ursin, Brandon L.: 31, 4564 Walter Hill Road, Darrow, failure to appear in court.
April 21
Dixon, Cody M.: 26, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, probation violation parish, misdemeanor theft.
Messer, Jason P.: 38, 6358 Fordouche Road, Fordouche, probation violation parish, surety, violations of protective orders, stalking.
April 22
Strong, Benjamin R.: 37, 17450 Chasefield Ave., Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Turner, Shannon L.: 40, 1416 W. Worthy St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Liles, Haylei Jolynn: 31, 37131 Anderson Road, Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear/bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things.
Stewart, Rayshawn: 26, 37214 St. Marie Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Blum, Brennan Michael: 31, 1132 N. Linen Ave., Gonzales, simple burglary/vehicle, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, hit-and-run driving, stop signs and yield signs, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, reckless operation, felony aggravated flight from an officer.
Simon, Matthew Paul: 39, 10598 Village Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Corretjer, Ralph: 57, 16098 Bluff Road, 20, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Ricard, Chad: 38, 238 Bell River Road, Pierre Part, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Lane, Shannon D.: 43, 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, improper display of temporary license plate.
Miller, April A.: 34, 14086 Airline Highway, 321, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault.
April 23
Olney, Alta Lynn: 34, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Dupuy, Cassie G.: 39, 43247 Elmo Cannon Extension, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Lewis, Maria: 31, 41063 Cannon Road, 2004, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Chatman, Demond M.: 31, 12073 Roddy Road, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Lawrence, Trevon Jammal: 22, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, parole violation, simple criminal damage to property, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana.
Biro, Anna M.: 33, 1542 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs, surety, failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Tierra: 29, 1241 Maryland Ave., Port Allen, aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery.
Tilford, Jamarcus Jaquiel: 21, 36782 River Oaks Road, Geismar, parks rules and regulations, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
April 24
Soloman, Ellen Riley: 43, 4412 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Delhommer, Michelle K.: 39, 18362 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Lerma, Ismael David: 28, 17168 La. 44, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Roth, Richard: 47, 14472 Ridge Road, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Zamora, Miguel: 55, 2835 Carson Drive, Dallas, deposit of driver's license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 66, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Murray, Charles V.: 37, 11232 Roddy Road, 24, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Smith, Stephen Hunter: 31, 1019 Centerville St., Denham Springs, probation violation parish.
Landry, Shakeitha: 39, 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Jordan Blake: 29, 13417 Meadow Crossing St., Walker, misdemeanor theft.
Stewart, Darrein Michael: 24, 1293 Roddy Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Nethersole, Mark: 32, 39076 Prairie N., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Varnado, Raven: 25, 812 Gery Road, New Orleans, domestic abuse battery.
Stone, Lori M.: 32, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Kronenberger, Christopher: 46, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Brouillette, Nancy L.: 57, 8130 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Herbert, Craig Jerome: 28, 211 Lucky St., Plattenville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sims, Antoine D.: 35, 13399 Oreal Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
April 25
Kirkland, Jessie D.: 37, 44107 Lakehills Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple assault.
Poirrier, Rene Louis: 58, 101 Pine St., Donaldsonville, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors.
Charrier, Farrell: 49, 39028 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.