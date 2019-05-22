The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail May 9-16:
May 9
Williams III, Clarence J.: 26, 35726 Coco Road, Geismar, four counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 25, 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lee, Ashley N.: 27, 500 North St., Apt. F3, Natchitoches, failure to appear in court.
Melancon, Mia: 30, 41134 Lee Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Latil, Taylor Lee: 24, 37429 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Chauvin, Dorna M.: 25, 15315 La. 931, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Morgan, Jordan: 25, 1146 E. Angela St., Gonzales, two counts of felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Kilgore, Sarah C.: 36, 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
May 10
Bleakley, Joshua M.: 36, 36530 C Braud Road, Prairieville, aggravated crime against nature, first degree rape/victim under 13.
Cargo, Travis A.: 26, 11501 Marion Road, 1107, Sanger, Texas, failure to appear in court, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery.
Miller, Jon Austin: 21, 9234 Gail Drive, Baton Rouge, parole violation, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Joseph, Jonathan Leon: 28, 1112 S. Lexington Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Simmers, Michael Martin: 48, 15473 Ryan Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, felony residential contractor fraud.
Weaver, Ashley D.: 35, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cooper, Tyra: 48, 43040 Tom Dyer Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
May 11
Bell, Quinndacia: 22, 133 D'ville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Sowell, Heather Marie: 31, 1031 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
May 12
Turner, Dawn Elizabeth: 45, 14118 Garcon Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, failure to appear in court.
Castillo, Juan: 36, 2682 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, hold for other agency, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Melson, William Lewis: 28, 39333 Camp Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mitchell, Devin Michael: 18, 12499 Esplanade Drive, Gonzales, all drivers must secure license, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.
Dunn, Darrell Paul: 42, 411 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Bourgeois Jr., Marshall W.: 24, 58080 Labauve Ave., Plaquemine, misdemeanor theft.
Rives, Zoe: 19, 840 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, misdemeanor theft.
May 13
Williams, Kerry: 28, 35114 La. 1 north, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Hankton, Michael Anthony: 52, 409 E. New River Road, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Nazzal, Omar A.: 28, address unavailable, simple battery.
Walker Jr., Grant: 45, 35304 Beverly Hills Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Delaune, Jacob: 20, 44373 Louis Delaune Road, St. Amant, theft of livestock.
Smith, Sylvester Savannah: 30, 326 Tigerville Road, Belle Rose, four counts of failure to appear in court, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia: 19, 12348 Legacy Hills Drive, Geismar, bond revocation, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery.
May 14
Jones Jr., Michael: 29, 1204 St. Emma Road, Donaldsonville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Summerall, Anthony D.: 26, 5936 Hwy. 569 north, C, Liberty, Mississippi, felony illegal possession of stolen things, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation, vehicle license required, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Lewis, David Burnell: 34, 103 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lockhart, Sarah Nicole: 27, 7821 Director Drive, Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
Holton, Joshua W.: 42, 17261 Hardy Lane, Prairieville, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Smiles, Ashton A.: 33, 6322 Fourth St., Violet, felony Domestic Abuse Battery/Strangulation.
Boudreaux, Cody L.: 27, 26069 La. 22, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Pleasant, Patrick J.: 50, 307 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Martinez, Jorge: 22, 11081 Conner Road, 10, Geismar, hold for other agency, domestic abuse battery.
May 15
Scott, Kiersten: 26, 41166 La. 42, Prairieville, child desertion.
Armstead, Patrick: 33, 917 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Brown, Ronald J.: 36, 4016 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 26, 1407 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Lessard, Lori Marie: 49, 16720 La. 16, French Settlement, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Day, Tyler: 25, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, breach of bail condition, failure to appear in court.
Hutson, Curtis: 50, 36449 Rue La Monte Court, Prairieville, felony theft.
Lainez, Albert: 26, 351 Laurie Lynn Drive, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sternfels, Samuel: 26, 6545 La. 1, Belle Rose, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Phiavong, Somchay: 34, 17398 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fazzio, Erica: 27, 17402 Highlands Oaks Lane, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hughes, Julie V.: 43, 44095 W.E. Bill Stevens Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, exploitation of the infirmed, misdemeanor theft.
Coleman, Marcus: 19, 8243 Bayou Fountain Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Thompson, Shemar: 20, 10024 Alpha Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Bowen, Charlotte S.: 55, 44283 La. 42, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
May 16
Dunn, Jestin: 19, 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana.
Reyes, Anthony Benjamin: 27, 627 W. Jeansonne, Bldg. 3, Apt. 3, Gonzales, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana.