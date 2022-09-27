Area teachers recently received grants as part of the TangerKids Grants program.
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Gonzales presented grants to Elise Tureau Frederic at Lakeside Primary for Decode That; Heaven McNamara at Galvez Primary for Steamroller; and Jessica LeBlanc at Sugar Mill Primary for Bringing Students Back Together: Collaboration in the Classroom.
This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.
The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Ascension Parish area.
“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager Angela Lafleur. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by Ascension Parish teachers for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”
For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Gonzales in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers. Through this new program update, Frederic received an additional $500 in project funding.
In addition to awarding $3,900 grants locally, Tanger Outlets Gonzales launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Gonzales team members visited Lakeside Primary, Galvez Primary and Sugar Mill Primary to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students.