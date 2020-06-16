The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 21-28:
May 21
Miller, Christopher Anthony: 45; 33 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery; felony strangulation
Randolph, Dwight: 22; 1926 Duels St., New Orleans; resisting an officer, felony aggravated flight from an officer, felony illegal carrying of weapons, three counts criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000, felony theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000, felony theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, felony illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Sciortino, Ashley: 53; 2015 Oleander St., Baton Rouge; three counts monetary instrument abuse, failure to appear-bench warrant
Stevenson, Ryheme Dequincy: 23; 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; state probation violation, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
May 22
Kysar, April: 40; 14359 Roddy Road, Gonzales; illegal carrying of weapons, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Bayham, Adam J.: 36; 15119 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Ford, Shannen Elizabeth: 26, 4512 Meadowdale St., Metairie; two counts violations of protective orders
Roussel, Kurt: 33; 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Miller, Brian D.: 59; 18019 Webb Road, Prairieville; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Landry, Dedrick Glendale: 43; 32106 La. 405, White Castle; vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated first offense (misdemeanor)
May 23
Anderson, Nicole M.: 34; 1702 S. Lanoux Ave. No. 40, Gonzales; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Champagne, Preston Daniel: 42; 41518 Danny Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery
May 24
Martin, Lenise: 37; 407 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose; simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Wohlgemuth Jr., William P.: 52; 44122 Ivy Lane, St. Amant; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, failure to appear-bench warrant
Willis, James E.: 34; 718 Third St., Donaldsonville; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Casso, Cori Clayton: 43; 18329 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/simple assault, aggravated assault, two counts flight from an officer (misdemeanor), aggravated assault
Delaney, Orlando Quazel: 29; 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery; felony strangulation
Boudreaux, Curtis Lee, Jr.: 42; 11242 Emerson Road, Geismar; bond revocation, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
May 25
Alsay, Makalia: 19; 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), theft less than $1,000
Ester, Tyrese Darnell: 18; 195 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration
May 26
Freeman, Lester C.: 57, 43248 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery
Dupre, Douglas Craig: 37; 16436 Majestic Oak Drive, Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Harris, Royal: 57; 1521 Jeffery St., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Kestner, Ben H.: 30; 38140 Stanley St., Prairieville; four counts simple burglary (all others), two counts simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft, simple criminal damage to property, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Bridgewater, Dominick: 42; 1909 N. Airline Highway, Apt. 112, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Babin, Dustyn Kaid: 25; 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales; battery of a dating partner, possession of heroin
May 27
Russell, Kymon: 21; 2116 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Bell, Quinndacia L.: 23; 133 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated battery
Thibodeaux, Amber Rose: 23; 42454 Wynstone Drive, Prairieville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Manuel, Gregory, Jr.: 34; 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Medrano, Cesar A.: 36; 13491 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales; stalking, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Forcell, Myron: 18; 701 Oak St., Donaldsonville; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation
May 28
Green, Levell: 29; 9311 Watertower Lane, Convent; two counts violations of protective orders, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Nelson Matthew: 38; 15056 Braud Road, Gonzales; resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple battery, failure to appear-bench warrant