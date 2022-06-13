At the library
Looking for something to do this summer? Check out the programming at the Ascension Parish Library. From craft activities to story time sessions, the library has a full calendar of fun activities for al ages. For a complete list of events, visit www.myAPL.org.
Dad’s Day Out at Camp Read S’more
Bring your dad or a father figure to Ascension Parish Library to build a tent and share stories by the campfire. Test your skills at ring toss, see who bowls better, and make some marshmallow crafts.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Galvez; Saturday, June 25, at Dutchtown; and Saturday, July 2, at Gonzales.
The program is for children up to age 8.
The crafts from this program will be available for pick up at the Donaldsonville library on Monday, June 27, while supplies last.
Beach footprint painting
Paint a beachscape and leave your sandy footprints on your picture. This craft project is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gonzales branch, 4 p.m. June 21 at the Galvez branch and 4 p.m. June 24 at the Dutchtown location. Space and supplies are limited. Call your local library for more information.
Coastal picture frames
Turn a 5x7 wooden frame into a creative coastal frame during a craft session. Use sea glass, sand and paint to create textured details and display your best beach selfie. Visit the Galvez library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, or Dutchtown on Tuesday, June 21, to complete your frame.
For kids 9-11. Space and supplies are limited. Call your library location for more information.
Origami Club at Dutchtown
The Dutchtown’s Origami Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to create a fish, what and turtle origami figures. All materials are provided by the library. For more information, call (225) 673-8699.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for area residents. Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.