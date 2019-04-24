The Gonzales Garden Club will hold its plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.
Club members discussed plans for the plant sale during their April 3 meeting at the Gonzales Library.
The horticulture hint emphasized the importance of identifying the insect causing damage to the garden so the proper insecticide can be used.
Once adjourned, members greeted guests at their annual flower show, then carpooled to Houmas House for a lunch and tour of the plantation gardens.