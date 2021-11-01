Covid boosters available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Gonzales Health Unit is offering booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to receive a booster dose, you must be over 65 or over the age of 18 and must meet the following conditions: Live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions, or who live or work in a high-risk setting.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose. The Moderna vaccine may be given to people 18 years and older who were vaccinated two or more months from their initial dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start vaccine series.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Dog park opens
The Prairie Dogs Dog park grand opening is planned for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at 38430 La. 929. The event will include raffles, vendors, music, treats and a kids corner.
Amateur Radio Club meets
Ascension Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Prairieville Fire Department Training Center, 37237 Goodwood Road, in Prairieville.
Veterans events around the parish
Gonzales program
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is hosting its annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 612 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales. The program will honor Ascension Parish veterans and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery. For more information, call Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124.
Ascension Veterans parade
Ascension Veterans Parade will roll at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 starting on Irma Boulevard, traveling down Worthey Road, turning onto La. 44 and ending on Cornerview Road.
For information, call (225) 485-7875
Veterans Day events in Donaldsonville
Veterans will be honored in Donaldsonville starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 with a parade along Railroad Avenue from city hall to Louisiana Square, and a 10 a.m. program in the square.
VFW plans dance
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 Auxiliary is celebrating Veterans Day with a dance at its hall on Churchpoint Road.
The Flyby Night Band and Trent Bourgeois is set to play from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Veterans get in free with identification. For tickets, call (225) 210-0307.
VFW Jambalaya cook-off
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 is planning a jambalaya cook-off Nov. 13 at its hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the VFW hall.
For information, call (225)485-7875, (225) 892-0838 or (225) 268-4334.
The day also includes a craft fair inside the VFW Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Vendor space is available and can be arranged by emailing anolen21@yahoo.com.
Get Published Seminar at the Library
Want to become a more successful writer? Learn how to write a query letter and book proposal that will cause editors to want more. Retired Natchitoches Parish school music teacher, author and civic leader Danny Von Kanel leads this publishing seminar, brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. Von Kanel will show how to find market opportunities, write a query letter that gets you in the door, what works and what doesn’t, how to get a book published, and keys to writing an effective book proposal. Von Kanel has published hundreds of magazine articles and led other Get Published seminars throughout Louisiana. Get Published will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration required and seating is limited. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
Ascension disaster recovery center reducing hours
In a positive sign that Ascension is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ida, FEMA has announced that the remaining Disaster Recovery Center in the parish is reducing its operating hours.
The DRC is at 1112-B S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales, in the same building as the Ascension Counseling Center. Initially operating seven days a week, the new hours will be Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone needing assistance in filing claims with FEMA, or checking the status of existing claims, can visit the DRC during regular operating hours.
Assistance can also be had by visiting www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida or by calling (800) 621-3362.
