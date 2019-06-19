The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has announced the fifth group for its Pathways to Prosperity Fellowship.
The Pathways to Prosperity Fellowship is intended to engage Capital Region principals, assistant principals, counselors and career coaches in exploring career opportunities available to their students in STEM fields, specifically: construction crafts, manufacturing, health care and the tech sector.
Participants will spend several days at BRAC’s partner companies to shadow workers in the field, conduct skills assessments and engage in day-to-day operations, a news release said.
The release said participants will leave the program with an understanding of the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in the target industries. They will be trained to serve as ambassadors of those industries to their students and as connectors between the classroom and workplace concepts and skills.
Over 70 administrators submitted applications, creating the largest group of qualified candidates in the program’s history. Thirty-one teachers were selected from seven districts. Teachers include:
Ascension: Rochelle Page, Kim Uzee, Toyia Comminey, Christina Carter, Kristie Overstreet, LaTonya Calvey, Shannon Hattier, Kim Aucoin, Suella Washington, Alex Ambeau, Micki LeBlanc, Angela Boudreaux
Central: Belinda Dixon, Lindsey LeBlanc
East Baton Rouge: Chadwick Kyle Aucoin, Verdie M Batiste, Paul M. Jackson, John Hayman, Verricha Stewart, John-Pierre' LaFleur
Livingston: Catherine Vicknair, Jennifer Bourgeois, Sammie Lacara, Kim Dudley, Charlene B. Lilly
West Feliciana: Jennifer Bel, Jessica Walker
Iberville: Addie Loupe, Alexis Ray, Iberville
West Baton Rouge: Michelle Vaughn, Del-Timoko Clark