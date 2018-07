Ashleigh Tassin Fuller, center, a forensic interviewer with Child Advocacy Services, was the keynote speaker at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on May 17 at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. With her are, from left, Joy Bodin, Joyce LaCour, Darcy Rizzo, Ascension Republican Women President Elizabeth Harris, Dianne Cashio of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and Ascension Parish District 10 Councilman John Cagnolatti. Fuller’s presentation on human trafficking was titled ‘Modern-Day Slavery: Is it in Your Backyard?’