A member of the Junior Beta Club at Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville, Grace Faller, placed first in creative writing during the national convention of the Junior Beta Club in Oklahoma City on June 15-18. Also, the performing arts team placed second at the national convention.
Also receiving recognition at the convention are:
- Campaign skit team, fourth
- Technology team, fifth
- Omar Mahgoub, sixth place, math
- Living literature team, seventh
- Amelia Mann, eighth place, handmade jewelry
- Annika Small, eighth place, language arts.