Among the members of the Junior Beta Club performing arts team from Oak Grove Primary School at the national convention of the Junior Beta Club in Oklahoma City are, front row from left, sponsor Ashley Townsend, Ella Kriger, Jackson Just, Caroline Holmes, Eva Doming, Katelin Hauge, Julia Bercegeay and Benjamin Collins; second row, Amelia Caillouet, Lane Benton, Jacy Johnson, Sara Dornier and Brenslie Trabeau; and third row, Ersalee Unangst, Raegan Garnier, Amelia Mann, Annika Small, Dreux Davis, Jamari Sewell, Paisley Williams and Benjamin Tilley.