Oak Grove Junior Beta.jpg

Among the members of the Junior Beta Club performing arts team from Oak Grove Primary School at the national convention of the Junior Beta Club in Oklahoma City are, front row from left, sponsor Ashley Townsend, Ella Kriger, Jackson Just, Caroline Holmes, Eva Doming, Katelin Hauge, Julia Bercegeay and Benjamin Collins; second row, Amelia Caillouet, Lane Benton, Jacy Johnson, Sara Dornier and Brenslie Trabeau; and third row, Ersalee Unangst, Raegan Garnier, Amelia Mann, Annika Small, Dreux Davis, Jamari Sewell, Paisley Williams and Benjamin Tilley.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

A member of the Junior Beta Club at Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville, Grace Faller, placed first in creative writing during the national convention of the Junior Beta Club in Oklahoma City on June 15-18. Also, the performing arts team placed second at the national convention. 

Also receiving recognition at the convention are:

  • Campaign skit team, fourth
  • Technology team, fifth
  • Omar Mahgoub, sixth place, math
  • Living literature team, seventh
  • Amelia Mann, eighth place, handmade jewelry
  • Annika Small, eighth place, language arts.

