On Nov. 25, the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, comprised of both cadets and senior members, promoted the following five cadets to their current rank: Cadet Tech. Sgt. Ezra James, Cadet Airman Joseph Taylor, Cadet Tech. Sgt. Ethan James, Cadet Senior Airman Gabriel Carter and Cadet 2nd Lt. Justin Townsend.
The squadron operates out of the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.
Townsend progressed through all 10 levels of rank at the enlisted level to qualify for cadet officer status. Promotion to air patrol cadet officer entitles that cadet to special consideration for admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy. If, instead, that cadet chooses to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, his status as a air patrol cadet officer automatically qualifies him to be promoted to E-3 upon completion of basic training.