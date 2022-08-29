The River Region Art Association is offering a special promotional membership for the remainder of 2022. Any artist, crafter or supporter of of the arts can become a member of the arts group.
For $20 you will receive full membership until Jan. 1, which will allow the new member to display up to five pieces of artwork in our Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, and participate in all exhibits and events.
If you are interested in taking advantage of this offer, email riverregionartassociaton@gmail.com, or call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message or drop by the Depot Gallery at 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales, which is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to attend monthly membership meetings and the group's events are open to the public. The next membership meeting is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Deadline set for candidates' announcements
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to ascension@theadvocate.com. A color photo can be submitted of the candidate, and should be a high resolution jpg file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be 350 words or less and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Class for preteen boys planned
Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience as he goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Boys. The discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Designed for boys ages 10-12 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Sept. 9. Space is limited. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
RRAA cancels event, announces fall fest plans
River Region Art Association has announced the cancellation of one event and the date for another. The group has canceled its Red Hot Night event in September and set its Fall Festival of Art for Oct. 1.
Artists in the community who were planning on submitting art for the September event are encouraged to submit art for the fall event. There are no restrictions on the art to be accepted.
The Fall Festival of Art will be held at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include live music, wine, and cocktail food as well as a raffle of two paintings, door prizes.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496.
Landscaping workshop set
If you’re looking for tips on basic landscaping designs, make plans to be at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
This workshop is part of a series of educational workshops on gardening and landscaping for novice and advanced gardeners in partnership with the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter.
Other series dates include:
- Oct. 11: All Things Herbs at 6:30 p.m. at Galvez
- Oct. 25: Gardening Q&A and plant swap at 6 p.m. at Gonzales.